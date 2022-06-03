Technology News
iQoo U5e Specifications Surface Online; Design, Camera, Battery Details Tipped

iQoo U5e is tipped to feature a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 June 2022 15:21 IST
The iQoo U5e is tipped to feature a 5G capable processor paired with 6GB of RAM

Highlights
  • iQoo U5e is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The company is yet to confirm the existence of the iQoo U5e
  • The smartphone is listed to sport a 6.51-inch display

iQoo U5e specifications have surfaced online, after the smartphone was reportedly spotted on a certification website in China. The listing also reveals images of the purported smartphone as well as its dimensions. The handset is listed to sport a 6.51-inch display and feature a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It is said to offer 5G connectivity, pack a 5,000mAh battery, and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. iQoo is yet to reveal plans to launch the handset, or its specifications.

According to a report by ITHome, the iQoo U5e was recently spotted on the China telecom terminal website. The listing tips key specifications of the smartphone, which has not yet been announced by iQoo. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing of the smartphone on the certification site. The smartphone, listed under the model number V2197A, was also recently listed on the TENAA certification website.

The images part of the iQoo U5e listing tip the smartphone to feature a dual rear camera setup in a rectangular module. The handset's display is shown with a waterdrop style notch, thin bezels, and a headphone jack. It will measure 164×75.84×8.25mm and weigh 193 grams, according to the listing.

The listing for the iQoo U5e on the certification website reveals that the smartphone will sport a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, according to the report. Details of the handset's processor are not part of the listing, but the smartphone's design reveals that it will be powered by a 5G capable chipset. It will be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which will be expandable (up to 1 TB) via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the iQoo U5e is listed to feature a 13-megapixel primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. The handset is said to come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The iQoo U5e will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for charging via a USB Type-C port, as per the listing. It will also come with support for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication, according to the report.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Xiaomi 12S, Mi Mix Fold 2 With 67W Fast Charging Support Spotted on China’s 3C: Report
