iQoo Neo 7 is reportedly inching towards its launch in China as key specifications of the handset have surfaced online. The purported iQoo Neo 7 series smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The iQoo Neo 7 could sport a 120Hz refresh rate display and is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V sensor. There will be support for 120W fast charging as well. Specifications of iQoo Neo 7 would be upgrades over the predecessor iQoo Neo 6 and could be similar to that of the iQoo 10, which was launched in China last month.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo posted key specifications of the iQoo Neo 7. According to him, the upcoming phone will have a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer eye protection features. The iQoo Neo 7 is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It is expected to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766V main sensor at the back. The device is largely speculated to get a triple rear camera setup.

The iQoo Neo 7 is said to come with 120W fast charging support. If this turns out to be true, this feature will be an upgrade from the 80W fast charging capacity offered by the iQoo Neo 6. Besides, the iQoo handset could include an optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC.

A recent report suggested that iQoo Neo 7 will arrive in October. Further, the specifications of iQoo Neo 7 could be identical to that of iQoo 10.

The iQoo 10 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with an Adreno 730 SoC and up to 12GB RAM. A triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, up to 512GB storage, 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support are the other major highlights.