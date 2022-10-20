Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 October 2022 18:51 IST
iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 is available in three colour options
  • The smartphone supports face unlock feature
  • The display on the iQoo Neo 7 has HDR support

iQoo Neo 7 was launched in China on Thursday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new iQoo Neo series handset is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and features a hole-punch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo Neo 7 comes in three colour options and gets a triple rear camera setup. The gaming focussed handset offers up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging.

iQoo Neo 7 price, availability

The price of the iQoo Neo 7 has been set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone also has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the top-of-the-line 12GB RAM +512GB storage model costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700). The iQoo Neo 7 is offered in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options. It is currently available for pre-orders in China.

The global launch details of the new iQoo smartphone are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Neo 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 7 runs Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 20:8 aspect ratio, and 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio. For smooth gaming, the display offers HDR support and has 1500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Mali-G710 GPU. The new iQoo phone carries a dual X-axis linear motor as well. Further, it has an independent display chip Pro+ and a liquid cooling system for heat management.

For optics, the new iQoo Neo 7 packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS support. The camera setup also comprises an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.45 aperture. Further, the phone packs up to 512GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the iQoo Neo 7 include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control, and pressure sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and the handset supports a face unlock feature for authentication as well.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 506 hours of standby time for the base 8GB RAM variant. Besides, it measures 164.81x76.9x8.5mm. The Geometric Black variant weighs 202 grams while the other two models weigh 197 grams.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7, iQoo Neo 7 Specifications, iQoo Neo 7 Price, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Expected

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 Series Confirmed to Launch This Month
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale October 2022: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics
  4. OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  7. Samsung Galaxy A24 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  8. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale
  9. Apple iPhone SE 4 Renders Suggest iPhone XR Design, Large Display
  10. Apple Refreshes iPad With 10.9-inch Screen, No Home Button, USB Type-C
#Latest Stories
  1. Silvergate Capital Delays Plans to Launch Its Own US Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin
  2. Oppo Find N2 Key Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,520mAh Battery
  3. Realme 10 Series Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Expected
  4. iQoo Neo 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. JioBook With Snapdragon 665 Chipset, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WazirX Founder-Led Lay-1 Blockchain Startup Shardeum Closes $18.2 Million Seed Funding Round
  7. Silent Hill F, 2 Remake, Return to Silent Hill Movie Announced: All Details
  8. Paytm Deployed 1 Million Payment-Based Devices in July-September Quarter: Details
  9. Flipkart Partners eDAO, Polygon to Launch 'Flipverse' Metaverse Shopping Experience
  10. Nokia Q3 Operating Profits Below Expectations Amid Strong Demand From Phone Makers, India 5G Rollout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.