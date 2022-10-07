Technology News
iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance

iQoo Neo 7 is likely to debut sometime in October this year.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 October 2022 17:40 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance

The iQoo Neo 7 seems to have a similar camera module design as the iQoo Neo 6

  • iQoo Neo 7 could be powered by a Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • This smartphone may offer 120W fast charging support
  • The iQoo Neo 7 could feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate

iQoo Neo 7 is expected to arrive sometime in October. The handset was previously teased by a company official, and now it seems a live image of this smartphone was leaked by a popular Chinese singer Zhou Shen. The alleged iQoo Neo 7 showcases a square rear camera module, similar to the design of its predecessor the iQoo Neo 6. In a related development, the lowlight camera performance of this smartphone was teased by the company's product manager as well.

The leaked iQoo Neo 7 image has surfaced on Weibo, which showcases Shen holding a blue colour model of this smartphone. The handset appears to have a volume rocker and power button on its right side. The camera module is square in shape. however, sensors are not visible in this image.

An iQoo product manager also posted an image on Weibo that was shot on the iQoo Neo 7. It appears to showcase the great lowlight camera performance of this upcoming smartphone. Last month, this phone was also teased by an iQoo vice president alongside the iQoo 11 series.

According to a recent report, the iQoo Neo 7 will get a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766V main sensor. It is likely to have a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may offer several eye-protection features. Under the hood, this smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

This smartphone is expected to offer 120W fast charging support, which might turn out to be a significant bump from the 80W fast charging capacity offered by the iQoo Neo 6. The iQoo Neo 7 may also get an optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC. The remaining specifications of this smartphone are believed to be similar to the iQoo 10.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iQoo Neo 7, iQoo, Vivo
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options Tipped, May Offer Limited Choices

iQoo Neo 7 Live Image Surfaces Ahead of Launch, Company Teases Camera Performance
