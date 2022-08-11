Technology News
  • iQoo Neo Series Rumoured Phone Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC; May Launch as iQoo Neo 7: Report

iQoo Neo Series Rumoured Phone Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC; May Launch as iQoo Neo 7: Report

The rumoured iQoo Neo series smartphone is tipped to feature specifications similar to iQoo 10.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 11 August 2022 16:40 IST
iQoo Neo Series Rumoured Phone Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC; May Launch as iQoo Neo 7: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

iQoo 10 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • iQoo 10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The rumoured iQoo Neo 7 will reportedly launch in China
  • The company is yet to confirm the moniker

iQoo Neo series could introduce a new smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, according to a tipster. The phone is tipped to feature specifications similar to the iQoo 10 that was launched in China in July this year. The rumoured smartphone could launch in China with the iQoo Neo 7 moniker, according to a report. The tipster had earlier shared some specifications of the rumoured phone. It is tipped to feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared via Weibo that a smartphone in the iQoo Neo series could launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. According to the tipster, the rumoured iQoo Neo series smartphone could feature specifications similar to the iQoo 10, which was launched in China in July.

The rumoured handset is expected to launch with the iQoo Neo 7 moniker in China, as per a report by Gizmochina. In an earlier post, the tipster had shared some specifications of the rumoured iQoo Neo 7 smartphone.

iQoo Neo 7 specifications (expected)

The iQoo Neo series smartphone is said to sport an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. It is also tipped to feature a large battery with dual-core flash charge support. The other specifications may be similar to iQoo 10. The rumoured iQoo Neo 7 can be expected to sport a 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ resolution. As previously mentioned, the handset has been tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which powers the iQoo 10.

To recall, iQoo 10 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel lens. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support. iQoo Neo 7 could feature a similar battery and camera setup.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 7, iQoo 10, iQoo Neo 7 specifications, iQoo Neo Series
