Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC, Android 12

iQoo Neo 6 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 30 March 2022 13:00 IST
iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC, Android 12

The renders and configuration options of the iQoo Neo 6 were leaked just a day ago

Highlights
  • iQoo handset with model number I2126 surfaced on Geekbench
  • Device on Geekbench listing speculated to be Indian variant of iQoo Neo 6
  • iQoo Neo 6 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC

iQoo Neo 6 specifications appears to have surfaced online. A new iQoo handset with model number I2126 has been listed on Geekbench benchmarking platform and, based on the model number, it appears to be the Indian variant of iQoo Neo 6 smartphone. The Geekbench listing includes the phone score in single-core and multi-core tests and some of its key specifications including OS version, processor, RAM, and GPU. iQoo Neo 6 had appeared in leaked renders just yesterday suggesting the design and colour options of the upconing smartphone.

The Geekbench listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice indicates that the iQoo Neo 6 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with 2.4GHz peak frequency, which appears in the listing with its codename ‘lahaina'. The listing also says that the SoC will come with an integrated Adreno 642L GPU.

Believed to be the India vairant of the iQoo Neo 6 based on its model number I2126, the phone has scored 756 in the single-core and 2,651 in the multi-core test. The device on the Geekbench listing has 6GB of RAM and is tipped to come with Android 12 out of the box under its hood.

The renders and configuration options of the iQoo Neo 6 were leaked just a day ago. The phone is tipped to get a centrally-aligned hole punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. There seems to be a pattern on the back panel and the iQoo branding could be seen in the bottom half of the phone in the render.

iQoo Neo 6 is said to be available in multiple configuration options including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. As far as colour options are concerned, the phone is said to be available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Orange colour options.

As per a previous leak, iQoo Neo 6 will sport a 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Another report claims that the phone will be launched in April.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 specifications, Geekbench
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Only Authorised Law Enforcement Agencies Can Tap Telephones, Says Government

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC, Android 12
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Series Set to Debut in India on April 12
  2. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  4. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  5. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Marvel’s Next Series, Moon Knight
  8. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  9. Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Debut: All Details
  10. Crypto Fraud That Cost Investors Rs. 1,200 Crore Busted in Kerala
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Rugged Phone Renders Surface Online, Exynos 1280 SoC Tipped
  2. PlayStation Plus to Relaunch in June With Over 700 Games, 3-Tier Subscription Model
  3. iQoo Neo 6 Alleged Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 778G SoC, Android 12
  4. Only Authorised Law Enforcement Agencies Can Tap Telephones, Says Government
  5. Oppo F21 Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 12, Company Reveals
  6. Axie Infinity, Ronin Network Lose $625 Million in Hack Attack, Ether and USD Coin Stolen
  7. Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched for Global Markets: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo Reno 7 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Price Surge Halts But Market Pointers Suggest Its Run Isn't Over Yet
  10. Russians Plan to Launch Alternative to Google Play Store on Victory Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.