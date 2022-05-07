iQoo Neo 6 SE was launched in China as the latest smartphone in the company's iQoo Neo 6 series. In fact, the new iQoo phone has specifications similar to the iQoo Neo 6, which was launched in China last month, with the biggest change being the processor. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. There is a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and face unlock for biometrics.

iQoo Neo 6 SE price, availability

iQoo Neo 6 SE price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,850). The iQoo Neo 6 comes in Interstellar, Orange and Neo colours. The phone will go on sale in China starting May 11. Details on the availability and pricing of the iQoo phone in other markets, including India are yet to be revealed.

The iQoo Neo 6 SE makes its debut a few weeks after iQoo launched the iQoo Neo 6 in China.

iQoo Neo 6 SE specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 SE runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In comparison, the iQoo Neo 6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photography, the iQoo Neo 6 SE sports a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary sensor paired with an f/1.89 lens. The camera setup also gets an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.89 ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 macro lens. The phone gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens on the selfie camera.

The iQoo Neo 6 SE carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Users will get an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo Neo 6 SE packs a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that comes with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging. The phone measures 163x76.16x8.54mm and weighs 190 grams.

