iQoo Neo 6 SE Design Revealed as Pre-Reservations Begin, Teased to Pack 64-Megapixel Camera

iQoo Neo 6 SE launch is set to take place on May 6 in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 April 2022 13:00 IST
Photo Credit: Jd.com

The design of the iQoo Neo 6 SE is quite similar to that of iQoo Neo 6

Highlights
  • Vivo's online store is currently accepting pre-orders for iQoo Neo 6 SE
  • It will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • iQoo Neo 6 SE will pack a 4,700mAh battery

iQoo Neo 6 SE is confirmed to launch in China on May 6. Now, in a new update, the Vivo sub-brand has started accepting pre-reservations for the iQoo Neo 6 SE via its official online store, JD.com and Suning.com. The listings reveal the design and suggest two colour options for the iQoo smartphone. The upcoming iQoo Neo 6 SE is shown in two different colours with a look and feel similar to that of iQoo Neo 6. The handset is seen featuring triple rear cameras. New Weibo teasers of iQoo Neo 6 SE confirm the presence of a 64-megapixel main sensor in the phone as well. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Pre-reservations for iQoo Neo 6 SE are currently live on the Vivo China website, JD.com, and Suning.com. However, the pricing details of the smartphone are unknown at this moment.

The website listing includes the aforementioned iQoo Neo 6 SE poster where the phone is shown sporting orange and teal shades. The triple rear camera module is arranged in the upper left corner of the device. The iQoo branding is there in the bottom half of the phone. The renders show a similar design to its predecessor iQoo Neo 6 which was launched recently released in China.

Recently, iQoo announced the launch of iQoo Neo 6 SE in China, The launch event will take place on May 6 at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST). Ahead of the launch, the Vivo subsidiary has revealed several details about the upcoming iQoo smartphone.

Most recently, the company via Weibo teased that the iQoo Neo 6 SE will sport a 64-megapixel main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

It is confirmed to carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. Further, iQoo Neo 6 SE will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes. In the coming days, iQoo is expected to tease more specifications of iQoo Neo 6 SE in the build-up to its china arrival.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6 SE, iQoo Neo 6 SE Specifications, iQoo, iQoo Neo 6, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
