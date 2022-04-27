Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 6 SE Launch Date Set for May 6, Teased to Sport Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W Fast Charging

iQoo Neo 6 SE Launch Date Set for May 6, Teased to Sport Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W Fast Charging

iQoo Neo 6 SE is expected to feature a 4,700mAh battery.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 April 2022 16:10 IST
iQoo Neo 6 SE Launch Date Set for May 6, Teased to Sport Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W Fast Charging

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 6 SE is expected to be a cheaper version of the iQoo Neo 6

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 SE is said to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • It might sport a hole-punch slot for the selfie camera
  • iQoo recently released the iQoo Neo 6 powered by a Snapdragon Gen 1 SoC

iQoo Neo 6 SE will be announced in China during a launch event on May 6 at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST). Prior to the event, iQoo has teased some of the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone. It is expected to be a toned-down version of the iQoo Neo 6 that was recently released in China. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 870 SoC that will feature in the iQoo Neo 6 SE.

Vivo sub-brand iQoo confirmed the arrival of the iQoo Neo 6 SE via its official handle on Weibo. As mentioned earlier, this handset features a Snapdragon 870 SoC with a clock speed of 3.2GHz. This smartphone will support 80W fast charging. The company is expected to reveal the full specifications list during the May 6 launch event.

A recent report has hinted at what we could expect from the iQoo Neo 6 SE when it arrives. It is supposed to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Similar to the iQoo Neo 6, this handset might also sport a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout in the front for the selfie shooter. It is said to feature a 4,700mAh battery.

As we mentioned earlier, the iQoo Neo 6 has already arrived in China. It is the more powerful cousin of the iQoo Neo 6 SE. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Its 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display sports an under-display fingerprint sensor. There is also up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of cameras, it is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The iQoo Neo 6 also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 4,700mAh battery that can support 80W Flash.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6 SE, iQoo Neo 6 SE release date, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
New York Assembly Puts Hurdles Before Non-Green Crypto Miners Looking to Set Shop in State
Poco M4 5G Live Images Teased Ahead of April 29 India Launch, Colour Options Tipped

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 6 SE Launch Date Set for May 6, Teased to Sport Snapdragon 870 SoC, 80W Fast Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  2. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  5. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  6. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Phone That Looks Like OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on TENAA
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.