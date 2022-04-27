iQoo Neo 6 SE will be announced in China during a launch event on May 6 at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST). Prior to the event, iQoo has teased some of the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone. It is expected to be a toned-down version of the iQoo Neo 6 that was recently released in China. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 870 SoC that will feature in the iQoo Neo 6 SE.

Vivo sub-brand iQoo confirmed the arrival of the iQoo Neo 6 SE via its official handle on Weibo. As mentioned earlier, this handset features a Snapdragon 870 SoC with a clock speed of 3.2GHz. This smartphone will support 80W fast charging. The company is expected to reveal the full specifications list during the May 6 launch event.

A recent report has hinted at what we could expect from the iQoo Neo 6 SE when it arrives. It is supposed to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Similar to the iQoo Neo 6, this handset might also sport a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout in the front for the selfie shooter. It is said to feature a 4,700mAh battery.

As we mentioned earlier, the iQoo Neo 6 has already arrived in China. It is the more powerful cousin of the iQoo Neo 6 SE. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Its 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display sports an under-display fingerprint sensor. There is also up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of cameras, it is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The iQoo Neo 6 also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 4,700mAh battery that can support 80W Flash.

