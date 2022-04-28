Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 6 SE Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of May 6 Launch

iQoo Neo 6 SE will come with 80W fast charging support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2022 16:30 IST
iQoo Neo 6 SE Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of May 6 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo Neo 6 SE is said to be a watered-down version of iQoo Neo 6

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 SE to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • It can be fully charged in 30 minutes
  • iQoo Neo 6 SE will come with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

iQoo Neo 6 SE battery capacity information is now official. The smartphone will come with a 4,700mAh battery, the Vivo sub-brand announced via a post on Weibo. The development comes a day after iQoo announced that the phone will be launched in China at an event scheduled on May 6 at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST). It also announced that the phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Chinese brand says that the smartphone has undergone 11 rounds of performance tuning.

As per a post on Weibo by iQoo, the iQoo Neo 6 SE will pack a 4,700mAh battery which will come with support for 80W fast charging. The company claims that the battery can be fully charged in 30 minutes. The company has already announced that the smartphone will launch in China on May 6. Till now, it has been confirmed that the iQoo Neo 6 SE will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC clocked at 3.2GHz. The phone is also said to come with at least one variant that will pack 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

iQoo is expected to reveal more iQoo Neo 6 SE specifications in the run-up to the phone's launch.

Recently, tipster Digital Chat Station suggested that the iQoo Neo 6 SE will feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be a watered-down version of the iQoo Neo 6, which sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6 SE, iQoo Neo 6 SE Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bethesda Launcher to Steam Migration Announced Ahead of May 11 Shutdown

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 6 SE Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of May 6 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  2. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  5. Apple Brings a Hefty Tool Kit to Let You Repair Your Own iPhone
  6. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  8. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 SE Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of May 6 Launch
  2. Bethesda Launcher to Steam Migration Announced Ahead of May 11 Shutdown
  3. Dragonfly Raises Third Crypto Fund of $650 Million to Help Fund Startups at All Stages
  4. Dubai’s Real Estate Player Damac Properties Adds Bitcoin, Ethereum as Payment Options
  5. Google Pixel Watch Bluetooth SIG Certification Hints at Imminent Launch, Suggests Three Models
  6. Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched in India
  7. Will Buy Coca-Cola Next to Put the 'Cocaine Back in', Says Elon Musk After Twitter Buyout
  8. Amazon India's Top Sellers Cloudtail, Appario Said to Be Raided by Antitrust Body CCI
  9. Bitcoin ATM Installed in Mexico's Senate Building, Senator Calls It 'Symbol of Financial Inclusion, Freedom'
  10. PlayStation Plus May 2022 Free Games Include FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, Curse of the Dead Gods
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.