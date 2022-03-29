iQoo Neo 6 Renders, Configuration Options Leaked: Details

iQoo Neo 6 renders have been leaked alongside the colour options as well as configuration options in a string of new leaks on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. As per the images shared, the smartphone will come with a hole-punch display, and sport a square rear camera module. The handset is suggested to sport three cameras on the back. Previous reports indicated that the phone may be launched in China in April, and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

While one post on Weibo shared the front of the rumoured iQoo Neo 6, the other one shared the back panel. The phone is tipped to get a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, and a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. There seems to be a pattern on the back panel, and the iQoo branding can be seen in the bottom half of the phone.

A separate Weibo post suggests that the iQoo Neo 6 will be available in multiple configuration options including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. As far as colour options are concerned, the phone is said to be available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Orange hues.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

As per a previous report, iQoo Neo 6 will sport a 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with some kind of heat dissipation system under the hood. It is suggested to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. A Google Play listing hinted that the phone could run Android 11-based OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12, and a centrally-aligned hole-punch display for the front camera. The phone could be launched in April, as per a report.

