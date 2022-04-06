Technology News
iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 renders show that the handset will be sporting a flat display.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 April 2022 19:02 IST
iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications

Photo Credit: JD.com

There are no buttons visible on the left edge of the iQoo Neoo 6

  • iQoo Neo 6 is listed to be sold in two colour options
  • iQoo Neo 6 is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • The handset was listed at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakh) on JD.com

iQoo Neo 6 listing on JD.com reveals the colour options of the smartphone ahead of its launch, apart from confirming some specifications. The iQoo Neo 6 renders show that the handset will sport a flat display with a hole-punch design. The phone is listed to be sold in two colour options. An alleged listing leaked late last year had indicated that the handset is going to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with a clock rate of 2.8GHz.

The iQoo Neo 6 renders on JD.com point to a flat display along with a hole-punch design. There are no buttons visible on the left edge of the smartphone while the right edge sports a volume button and a power button. The renders of the backside of the phone reveal a triple camera unit. The phone is listed in two colour options, Black Lord and Punk — a tangerine shade. The handset was listed at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakh) on JD.com. Considering the leaked specifications show the handset is a premium but not top-end mode, this appears to be a placeholder price.
According to an alleged listing spotted on the Google Play Console in December, the specifications for the Vivo V2154A model were leaked. This model was supposedly the iQoo Neo 6.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (leaked)

As per the Google Play Console listing, the iQoo Neo 6 may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with a clock rate of 2.8GHz. This chipset is supposed to integrate Adreno 660 GPU clocked at 840MHz. The smartphone model supposedly listed on Google Play Console packs 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The alleged listing mentions that this Vivo smartphone will run on Android 11. The Neo 6 is expected to run either the Android 11-based OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12 depending on the market. More details mentioned in the reported listing specify that the display will support a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution.

