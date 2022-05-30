Technology News
iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details

iQoo Neo 6 features a Snapdragon 870 SoC in India.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 May 2022 18:50 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo/ Amazon

The iQoo Neo 6 sports an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W Flash Charge support
  • It features a 64-megapixel GW1P primary sensor with OIS
  • The iQoo Neo 6 could be priced around Rs. 3,000 at launch

iQoo Neo 6 is a mid-range smartphone which is set to launch in India on Tuesday, May 31. It has been confirmed to feature a 3.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. In the buildup to its release, the Vivo-owned brand has revealed several specifications and features of this handset. Now, a day before its arrival, a notable tipster has leaked alleged pricing information and launch offers for the iQoo Neo 6. These alleged leaks suggest that for a limited time after its launch customers would be able to avail of a discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India, launch offers (expected)

According to tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the iQoo Neo 6 could be priced around Rs. 30,000. iQoo has set up a microsite on Amazon for this handset. Sharma suggests that from May 31 to June 5, Amazon would offer limited-time discount offers for this handset. ICICI Bank card holders could get flat Rs. 3,000 price cut on the purchase of the iQoo Neo 6. Customers could also get a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon on this purchase. These offers are expected to bring the effective price of this smartphone down to Rs. 26,000. The exchange offer is supposed to provide up to Rs. 3,000 off.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications

The iQoo Neo 6's Amazon microsite has confirmed that this handset would be powered by a 3.2 GHz Snapdragon 870 SoC in India. There will also be UFS 3.1 storage for high-speed performance. To recall, this smartphone was launched in China in April with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Amazon microsite further reveals that the iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge technology. It is equipped with an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The handset features the Cascade cooling system with liquid cooling vapour chambers. Furthermore, the phone features a 64-megapixel GW1P primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Siddhant Chandra
