Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2022 12:29 IST
iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 will be available in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 sports a 6.62-inch 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
  • The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support
  • iQoo Neo 6 is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage

iQoo Neo 6 was launched in India on Tuesday. The company's latest addition to its Neo smartphone portfolio is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset made its debut in China in April, with the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India, availability

iQoo Neo 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It will be sold in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colour options, and will go on sale starting 1pm today via Amazon, and the company's website. Customers can also avail of launch offers until June 5, including a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the smartphone using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. The company is also offering a Rs. 1,000 discount via Amazon coupons and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 as part of the launch offers.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.It is equipped with a liquid cooling vapour chamber for improved thermal management while gaming. As previously mentioned, the Chinese variant of the smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens and support for optical image stabilisation. It also comes with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/2,2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The iQoo Neo 6 features a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support. It measures 163x76.16x8.54mm and measures 190 grams.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 Price in India, iQoo Neo 6 Specifications, iQoo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Surfaces on eBay Months Ahead of Official Debut
China Plans to Airdrop $4.5 Million in e-CNY to Shenzhen Dwellers, Bids Big on CBDC

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  2. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  3. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Price, Offers Allegedly Leaked Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  5. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  6. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  8. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  9. iOS 16 Could Debut With Always-On Display Support for iPhone 14 Pro Models
  10. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Stable OxygenOS 12 with Android 12, May 2022 Security Patch Reportedly Rolling Out
  2. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July
  3. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. China Plans to Airdrop $4.5 Million in e-CNY to Shenzhen Dwellers, Bids Big on CBDC
  5. Google Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Surfaces on eBay Months Ahead of Official Debut
  6. eBikeGo Collaborates With Log 9 Materials for Upcoming Electric Trike Velocipedo
  7. Oppo Foldable, Clamshell Flip Phone Being Tested in Europe: Report
  8. Bounce Partners With Bharat Petroleum for Setting Up Battery Swapping Infrastructure at Fuel Stations
  9. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Samsung to Stop LCD Production in June End, Prepones Planned Deadline by 6 Months: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.