iQoo Neo 6 was launched in India on Tuesday. The company's latest addition to its Neo smartphone portfolio is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset made its debut in China in April, with the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India, availability

iQoo Neo 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It will be sold in Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colour options, and will go on sale starting 1pm today via Amazon, and the company's website. Customers can also avail of launch offers until June 5, including a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the smartphone using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. The company is also offering a Rs. 1,000 discount via Amazon coupons and an additional exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 as part of the launch offers.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.It is equipped with a liquid cooling vapour chamber for improved thermal management while gaming. As previously mentioned, the Chinese variant of the smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens and support for optical image stabilisation. It also comes with an 8-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/2,2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The iQoo Neo 6 features a 16-megapixel front facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The iQoo Neo 6 packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge support. It measures 163x76.16x8.54mm and measures 190 grams.

