iQoo Neo 6 was launched on Wednesday as the brand's latest 5G smartphone. The new iQoo phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and carries triple rear cameras. It also includes a dedicated display chip that is claimed to help enhance graphics processing to support gamers. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes in three distinct colours to choose from. Alongside the new phone, Vivo sub-brand iQoo introduced its 44W Flash Charge Power Bank that is rated to recharge the Neo 6 from zero to 50 percent in 18 minutes. It also launched the iQoo Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro to help maintain the phone's temperature while playing high-end games alongside charging. The back clip comes with dual USB Type-C ports.
iQoo Neo 6 price has been set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400).
The iQoo Neo 6 comes in Blue and Orange colours with a classic lycée leather on the back, marked by a Black shade and a fluorite AG glass. Moreover, the phone will go on sale in China starting April 20, with its pre-orders starting tonight.
Details on the availability and pricing of the iQoo Neo 6 in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.
The iQoo 44W Flash Charge Power Bank and Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro will also debut alongside the iQoo Neo 6 in China at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600) and CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400), respectively.
The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 6 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary sensor, with an f/1.89 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera module also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.
The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.
In terms of storing content, the iQoo Neo 6 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The iQoo Neo 6 packs a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163x76.16x8.5mm and weighs 193.95 grams (Orange and Blue colour variants) or 197.23 grams (Black option).
