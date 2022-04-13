Technology News
  iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 price starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 April 2022 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 6 will be available for purchase in China from April 20

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 comes with up to 256GB of storage
  • The iQoo phone comes with OriginOS Ocean skin
  • iQoo 44W Flash Charge Power Bank has debuted alongside

iQoo Neo 6 was launched on Wednesday as the brand's latest 5G smartphone. The new iQoo phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and carries triple rear cameras. It also includes a dedicated display chip that is claimed to help enhance graphics processing to support gamers. The iQoo Neo 6 is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and comes in three distinct colours to choose from. Alongside the new phone, Vivo sub-brand iQoo introduced its 44W Flash Charge Power Bank that is rated to recharge the Neo 6 from zero to 50 percent in 18 minutes. It also launched the iQoo Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro to help maintain the phone's temperature while playing high-end games alongside charging. The back clip comes with dual USB Type-C ports.

iQoo Neo 6 price

iQoo Neo 6 price has been set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400).

The iQoo Neo 6 comes in Blue and Orange colours with a classic lycée leather on the back, marked by a Black shade and a fluorite AG glass. Moreover, the phone will go on sale in China starting April 20, with its pre-orders starting tonight.

Details on the availability and pricing of the iQoo Neo 6 in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

The iQoo 44W Flash Charge Power Bank and Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro will also debut alongside the iQoo Neo 6 in China at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,600) and CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400), respectively.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 6 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary sensor, with an f/1.89 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera module also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storing content, the iQoo Neo 6 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo Neo 6 packs a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 163x76.16x8.5mm and weighs 193.95 grams (Orange and Blue colour variants) or 197.23 grams (Black option).

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6 price, iQoo Neo 6 specifications, iQoo Neo 6, iQoo 44W Flash Charge Power Bank, iQoo Extreme Wind Cooling Back Clip Pro, iQoo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Keyboard Update Brings Improved Clipboard, Text Correction Features
