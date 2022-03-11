iQoo Neo 6 specifications have been leaked online. As per a post by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and come with support for 80W fast charging. However, these specifications are different from what was tipped by the phone's alleged Google Play Console listing last year in December. It had suggested Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The phone was reported to make its debut in China during the first quarter of 2022.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

As per the Weibo post, iQoo Neo 6 specifications will include a 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the iQoo phone is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with some kind of heat dissipation system, and sport a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

These specifications contradict an alleged listing on Google Play Console of iQoo Neo 6. It suggested that the phone will run on Android 11-based OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12, depending on the market, and come a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The old listing also claims that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There was also mention of an iQoo Neo 6E in a November report, which claimed that this phone will be positioned in the mid-range segment and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC.