iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging

iQoo Neo 6 is claimed to come with a 4,700mAh battery.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 March 2022 18:20 IST
iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Tipped to Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging

iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to sport a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 may get a 6.6-inch AMOLED display
  • The phone could sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • iQoo Neo 6 was tipped to launch in China in Q1 2022

iQoo Neo 6 specifications have been leaked online. As per a post by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and come with support for 80W fast charging. However, these specifications are different from what was tipped by the phone's alleged Google Play Console listing last year in December. It had suggested Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The phone was reported to make its debut in China during the first quarter of 2022.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

As per the Weibo post, iQoo Neo 6 specifications will include a 6.6-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the iQoo phone is tipped to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with some kind of heat dissipation system, and sport a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

These specifications contradict an alleged listing on Google Play Console of iQoo Neo 6. It suggested that the phone will run on Android 11-based OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12, depending on the market, and come a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved display with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The old listing also claims that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There was also mention of an iQoo Neo 6E in a November report, which claimed that this phone will be positioned in the mid-range segment and could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC.

Comments

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
