iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 India launch event will begin at 12:00pm (noon) today.

By David Delima | Updated: 31 May 2022 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Neo 6 powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC debuted in China in April

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • iQoo Neo 6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The handset debuted in China with different specifications in April

iQoo Neo 6 is set to launch in India later today. The company's latest smartphone will debut as part of its Neo series, that is targeted at gamers. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, unlike the Chinese variant of the iQoo Neo 6, which is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is confirmed to sport a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, with 1,300 nits peak brightness. The iQoo Neo 6 will offer 80W FlashCharge support, which is claimed to charge the battery up to 50 percent in 12 minutes.

iQoo Neo 6 India launch livestream details

iQoo Neo 6 India launch will take place at 12:00pm (noon) today. The event will be livestreamed on the official iQoo India YouTube channel, and you can also watch it live from the video embedded below.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (expected)

iQoo Neo 6 price in India is speculated to be more than Rs. 29,000 for the base model, while the high-end model is tipped to be priced over Rs. 31,000. iQoo's upcoming smartphone is tipped to be available in Dark Nova and Interstellar colour options.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (expected)

According to details shared on a dedicated microsite ahead of the launch of the iQoo Neo 6, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The handset is also confirmed to sport an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will be equipped with a liquid cooling vapour chamber for improved thermal management while gaming.

iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official

For photos and videos, the smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and 2-megapixel tertiary camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The iQoo Neo 6 is also expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery, while the microsite on Amazon reveals that it will come with 80W FlashCharge support, which is said to charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 12 minutes.

David Delima
David Delima
Samsung to Stop LCD Production in June End, Prepones Planned Deadline by 6 Months: Report

