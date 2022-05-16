Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked

The iQoo Neo 6 will be the first 'Neo' variant of the iQoo brand in India.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 16 May 2022 19:03 IST
iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 6 may be launched in Interstellar and Dark Nova colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 may also be powered by Snapdragon 870+ SoC
  • The new iQoo phone could be priced over Rs. 29,000 for the base model
  • iQoo Neo 6 will be equipped with a triple camera unit

iQoo Neo 6 India launch is set to take place within the next week, according to a tipster. Although the smartphone brand is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, the tipster has suggested the expected launch timeframe and key specifications of the iQoo Neo 6 in the country. The Indian variant of the new iQoo phone is said to be available in two different models — one with the Snapdragon 870 SoC and the other one carrying the Snapdragon 870+ chip. For a recall, the iQoo Neo 6 was originally unveiled in China last month.

Tipster Paras Guglani has shared a tweet related to the leaked specifications of iQoo Neo 6, and claimed that the phone could launch in India within the next week.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (rumoured)

The tipster has also claimed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 could be priced at over Rs. 29,000 for its base model and its highest variant may be over Rs. 31,000. While the iQoo handset has been tipped to launch in India next week, the sale of the upcoming smartphone is said to take place in the first week of June. On the other hand, the handset is likely to be available in two colour options, Interstellar and Dark Nova.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (leaked)

The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. The handset is said to run on the Android 12. The tipster also suggested that there would be two models of the iQoo Neo 6 in India — with Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 870+ SoC options, as mentioned above. To recall, the China variant of the iQoo Neo 6 was launched in mid-April, and features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As per the tipster, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 will carry up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the smartphone is said to include a 16-megapixel front camera, apart from a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel (OIS), 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors.

Moreover, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is said to house a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, as per the leak.

Amazon India has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the iQoo Neo 6 recently. iQoo has also separately created a webpage for the upcoming phone, without revealing any particular details.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 Price in India, iQoo Neo 6 Specifications, iQoo, iQoo India
Binance CEO Expresses Disappointment With Terra's Reaction to Recent Crash
Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. AirPods, Other Apple Products to Use USB Type-C Ports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
  4. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  5. Apex Legends Mobile Release Date for Android, iPhone Unveiled
  6. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  9. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Cameras Unveiled: Details Here
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air Goes Up for Bookings Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 680 SoC Tipped
  2. Honor MagicBook 14 2022, Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition Launched
  3. Scientists Believe 'Alien' Rock Hypatia May Reveal Details on Events That Lead to Supernova Explosions
  4. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  5. Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  6. Binance CEO Expresses Disappointment With Terra's Reaction to Recent Crash
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Imminent as Phones Spotted on Indian Website: Report
  8. Study Identifies How Sleep Helps Our Brain to Process Emotions and Regulate Mental Health
  9. FTX CEO Backs Solana as Payment Network, Dismisses BTC Due to Its PoW Mining Model
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.