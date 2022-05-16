iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked

iQoo Neo 6 India launch is set to take place within the next week, according to a tipster. Although the smartphone brand is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, the tipster has suggested the expected launch timeframe and key specifications of the iQoo Neo 6 in the country. The Indian variant of the new iQoo phone is said to be available in two different models — one with the Snapdragon 870 SoC and the other one carrying the Snapdragon 870+ chip. For a recall, the iQoo Neo 6 was originally unveiled in China last month.

Tipster Paras Guglani has shared a tweet related to the leaked specifications of iQoo Neo 6, and claimed that the phone could launch in India within the next week.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (rumoured)

The tipster has also claimed that the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 could be priced at over Rs. 29,000 for its base model and its highest variant may be over Rs. 31,000. While the iQoo handset has been tipped to launch in India next week, the sale of the upcoming smartphone is said to take place in the first week of June. On the other hand, the handset is likely to be available in two colour options, Interstellar and Dark Nova.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (leaked)

The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. The handset is said to run on the Android 12. The tipster also suggested that there would be two models of the iQoo Neo 6 in India — with Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 870+ SoC options, as mentioned above. To recall, the China variant of the iQoo Neo 6 was launched in mid-April, and features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As per the tipster, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 will carry up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the smartphone is said to include a 16-megapixel front camera, apart from a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel (OIS), 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors.

Moreover, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is said to house a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, as per the leak.

Amazon India has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the iQoo Neo 6 recently. iQoo has also separately created a webpage for the upcoming phone, without revealing any particular details.