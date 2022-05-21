Technology News
  iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Date Set for May 31, Will Feature Snapdragon 870 5G SoC: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Date Set for May 31, Will Feature Snapdragon 870 5G SoC: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 is expected to come to Indian markets in two colour options and house up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Updated: 21 May 2022 19:32 IST
iQoo Neo 6 launch date in India has been confirmed to be May 31 on Twitter

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 India sale is expected to take place in the first week of June
  • The handset is expected to sport 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display
  • iQoo Neo 6 will run on Android 12

iQoo Neo 6 launch date in India has been confirmed to be May 31. The Chinese company announced that the smartphone will hit Indian markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and 80W flash charge. This is different from the China variant of the iQoo Neo 6, which featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is expected to come in two colour options and house up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Amazon had reportedly pushed out a notification last week indicating that the handset from iQoo will launch in India on May 31. Recent reports have also indicated that the sale of the smartphone may take place in the first week of June.

iQoo 6 Neo 6 launch date

iQoo Neo 6 launch date in India has been confirmed to be May 31 on Twitter, and there is a microsite on Amazon India that also teases the specifications. Earlier this week, the launch date was leaked by the e-commerce site when it reportedly pushed out a notification. Another report claimed that the sale of the upcoming iQoo smartphone would take place in the first week of June.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (rumoured)

iQoo Neo 6 is expected to be priced at over Rs. 29,000 for its base model, as per a recent leak by tipster Paras Guglani. Meanwhile, its highest variant is tipped to have a price range higher than Rs. 31,000. iQoo Neo 6 is expected to be available in two colour options — Dark Nova and Interstellar.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (leaked)

iQoo Neo 6's Indian variant is expected to sport a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. The handset will run on Android 12. iQoo Neo 6 in India is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G. The China variant of the iQoo Neo 6 was launched in mid-April, and features QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As mentioned earlier, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is said house up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is said to include a 16-megapixel front camera, apart from a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel (OIS), 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. iQoo Neo 6 Indian variant is expected to house a 4,700mAh battery. The handset is also said to feature 80W fast charging.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 price in India, iQoo Neo 6 specifications
Elon Musk-Twitter Deal Is a ‘Breath of Hope’, Says Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

