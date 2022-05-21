iQoo Neo 6 launch date in India has been confirmed to be May 31. The Chinese company announced that the smartphone will hit Indian markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset and 80W flash charge. This is different from the China variant of the iQoo Neo 6, which featured a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is expected to come in two colour options and house up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Amazon had reportedly pushed out a notification last week indicating that the handset from iQoo will launch in India on May 31. Recent reports have also indicated that the sale of the smartphone may take place in the first week of June.

Knocking it out of the park is kinda our power game.

Thrilled to reveal the all-new #iQOONeo6 5G powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G and 80W FlashCharge!



— iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 21, 2022

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (rumoured)

iQoo Neo 6 is expected to be priced at over Rs. 29,000 for its base model, as per a recent leak by tipster Paras Guglani. Meanwhile, its highest variant is tipped to have a price range higher than Rs. 31,000. iQoo Neo 6 is expected to be available in two colour options — Dark Nova and Interstellar.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (leaked)

iQoo Neo 6's Indian variant is expected to sport a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. The handset will run on Android 12. iQoo Neo 6 in India is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G. The China variant of the iQoo Neo 6 was launched in mid-April, and features QualcommSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

As mentioned earlier, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is said house up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is said to include a 16-megapixel front camera, apart from a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel (OIS), 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. iQoo Neo 6 Indian variant is expected to house a 4,700mAh battery. The handset is also said to feature 80W fast charging.

