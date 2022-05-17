Technology News
iQoo Neo 6 Launch Date in India Reportedly Leaked by Amazon as May 31

iQoo Neo 6 is said to run on Android 12 and feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 May 2022 18:53 IST
Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 sale may take place in the first week of June
  • The handset will run on Android 12
  • Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is said to house a 4,700mAh battery

iQoo Neo 6 launch date in India has been reportedly revealed by Amazon India. The e-commerce site is said to have accidentally pushed out a notification indicating that the handset from iQoo will launch in India on May 31. Neither Amazon India's dedicated landing page for the smartphone nor iQoo India's event page reveal the launch date yet. The iQoo handset is said to run on Android 12 and feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display. Recent reports have indicated that the sale of the smartphone may take place in the first week of June.

According to MySmartPrice, a push notification by Amazon India has indicated that the iQoo Neo 6 will launch in India on May 31. The launch date is yet to be published officially on Amazon India's microsite for iQoo Neo 6 and the iQoo Neo 6 webpage on iQoo India's official website. As mentioned earlier, the sale of the upcoming smartphone is said to take place in the first week of June.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (rumoured)

As per a recent leak by tipster Paras Guglani, the Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 could be priced at over Rs. 29,000 for its base model and its highest variant may come at a price range higher than Rs. 31,000. The iQoo Neo 6 is expected to be available in two colour options, Interstellar and Dark Nova.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (leaked)

The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is expected to sport a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the tipster. The handset will run on Android 12. The tipster also suggested that there would be two models of the iQoo Neo 6 in India — with Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 870+ SoC options. The China variant of the iQoo Neo 6 was launched in mid-April, and features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 will house up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is said to include a 16-megapixel front camera, apart from a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel (OIS), 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The Indian variant of the iQoo Neo 6 is said to house a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, as per the leak.

