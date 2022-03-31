iQoo Neo 6 is all set to launch on April 13 in China. iQoo, via the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new gaming-focussed smartphone in its home country. The iQoo Neo series phone has been a part of the rumour mill over the past few months. iQoo Neo 6 is expected to come in four different colour options and is tipped to feature a hole-punch display. It could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. iQoo Neo 6 is said to come with triple rear cameras as well.

The iQoo Neo 6 will launch on April 13, as per a teaser poster (in Chinese) shared by the company on Weibo. However, the time of the launch event is unknown at this moment. The poster suggests that iQoo Neo 6 will be a flagship gaming phone.

Specifications of iQoo Neo 6 had leaked multiple times in the past. The new iQoo smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based OriginOS. iQoo Neo 6 could feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is tipped to get a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset was earlier spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number I2126. The listing suggested an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with an integrated Adreno 642L GPU on the upcoming iQoo Neo 6.

iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to come in multiple configuration options — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is said to be available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Orange colour options. iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera unit and is expected to sport a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.