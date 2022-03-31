Technology News
iQoo Neo 6 Launch Set for April 13: Here's What You Need to Know

iQoo Neo 6 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 31 March 2022 15:40 IST
iQoo Neo 6 Launch Set for April 13: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Vivo China

iQoo Neo 6 is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery
  • The handset is tipped to have a hole-punch display design
  • A triple rear camera unit is expected on iQoo Neo 6

iQoo Neo 6 is all set to launch on April 13 in China. iQoo, via the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new gaming-focussed smartphone in its home country. The iQoo Neo series phone has been a part of the rumour mill over the past few months. iQoo Neo 6 is expected to come in four different colour options and is tipped to feature a hole-punch display. It could be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. iQoo Neo 6 is said to come with triple rear cameras as well.

The iQoo Neo 6 will launch on April 13, as per a teaser poster (in Chinese) shared by the company on Weibo. However, the time of the launch event is unknown at this moment. The poster suggests that iQoo Neo 6 will be a flagship gaming phone.

Specifications of iQoo Neo 6 had leaked multiple times in the past. The new iQoo smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based OriginOS. iQoo Neo 6 could feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is tipped to get a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset was earlier spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number I2126. The listing suggested an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with an integrated Adreno 642L GPU on the upcoming iQoo Neo 6.

iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to come in multiple configuration options — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. It is said to be available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Orange colour options. iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to come with a triple rear camera unit and is expected to sport a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 Specifications, iQoo Neo Series, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
