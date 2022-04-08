iQoo Neo 6 specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in China on April 13. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The development comes a day after the phone was spotted listed on JD.com website in two colours: Black and Orange.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, MySmartPrice reports that the iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the iQoo phone is tipped to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, which could be paired with multiple RAM and storage configurations.

These identical specifications were earlier reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The iQoo Neo 6 will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage options, the MySmartPrice report said.

For photography, the iQoo Neo 6 is claimed to sport a triple rear camera setup, which could be headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Other two cameras include a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, as per the report. The phone is said to offer a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with the support of 80W charging.

The iQoo Neo 6 is said to come in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Orange – of which two were revealed via a listing on JD.com. The handset will be launched on April 13 in China.

