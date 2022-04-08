Photo Credit: JD.com
iQoo Neo 6 specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in China on April 13. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The development comes a day after the phone was spotted listed on JD.com website in two colours: Black and Orange.
Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, MySmartPrice reports that the iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the iQoo phone is tipped to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, which could be paired with multiple RAM and storage configurations.
These identical specifications were earlier reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The iQoo Neo 6 will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage options, the MySmartPrice report said.
For photography, the iQoo Neo 6 is claimed to sport a triple rear camera setup, which could be headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Other two cameras include a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, as per the report. The phone is said to offer a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with the support of 80W charging.
The iQoo Neo 6 is said to come in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Orange – of which two were revealed via a listing on JD.com. The handset will be launched on April 13 in China.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement