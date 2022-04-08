Technology News
iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

iQoo Neo 6 will be launched in China on April 13.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 April 2022 17:14 IST
iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Photo Credit: JD.com

iQoo Neo 6 may be launched in an Orange colour option

  • iQoo Neo 6 will make its debut in China on April 13
  • The phone may get a 6.62-inch AMOLED display
  • iQoo Neo 6 could pack a 4,700mAh battery

iQoo Neo 6 specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in China on April 13. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The development comes a day after the phone was spotted listed on JD.com website in two colours: Black and Orange.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

Citing tipster Ishan Agarwal, MySmartPrice reports that the iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 397ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the iQoo phone is tipped to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC, which could be paired with multiple RAM and storage configurations.

These identical specifications were earlier reported by tipster Abhishek Yadav. The iQoo Neo 6 will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage options, the MySmartPrice report said.

For photography, the iQoo Neo 6 is claimed to sport a triple rear camera setup, which could be headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Other two cameras include a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, as per the report. The phone is said to offer a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. It could pack a 4,700mAh battery with the support of 80W charging.

The iQoo Neo 6 is said to come in three colour options – Black, Blue, and Orange – of which two were revealed via a listing on JD.com. The handset will be launched on April 13 in China.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iQoo Neo 6 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
