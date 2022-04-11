Photo Credit: JD.com
iQoo Neo 6 — the company's upcoming gaming focussed smartphone — is set to launch in China on April 13. Ahead of the smartphone's debut, the company has shared the camera and battery specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, and will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, according to the company. Previous reports tip the smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
The Chinese smartphone manufacturer took to Weibo on Monday to confirm that the upcoming iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company also shared an image of a person on a bicycle purportedly clicked with the iQoo Neo 6, suggesting that the smartphone can be used to capture images of moving subjects. In a separate post shared on Monday, iQoo also announced that the upcoming iQoo Neo 6 handset will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.
According to a recent report, the iQoo Neo 6 will sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 6 is said to offer a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens. The company has now confirmed the primary camera's resolution. It is also tipped to feature a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the iQoo Neo 6 is said to sport a 16-megapixel front facing camera, according to the report. iQoo has also confirmed that the iQoo Neo 6 will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W charging, ahead of the upcoming launch on April 13.
