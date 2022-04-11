Technology News
loading

iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch

iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2022 19:19 IST
iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch

Photo Credit: JD.com

iQoo Neo 6 (pictured) was recently spotted on JD.com in two colour variants

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup
  • It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • iQoo Neo 6 will come with 80W fast charging support

iQoo Neo 6 — the company's upcoming gaming focussed smartphone — is set to launch in China on April 13. Ahead of the smartphone's debut, the company has shared the camera and battery specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, and will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, according to the company. Previous reports tip the smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer took to Weibo on Monday to confirm that the upcoming iQoo Neo 6 will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company also shared an image of a person on a bicycle purportedly clicked with the iQoo Neo 6, suggesting that the smartphone can be used to capture images of moving subjects. In a separate post shared on Monday, iQoo also announced that the upcoming iQoo Neo 6 handset will be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

iqoo neo 6 teasers iqoo weibo iqoo neo6

iQoo Neo 6 camera and battery specifications were teased by the company on Weibo
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

According to a recent report, the iQoo Neo 6 will sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the iQoo Neo 6 is said to offer a triple rear camera setup, comprised of a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens. The company has now confirmed the primary camera's resolution. It is also tipped to feature a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, the iQoo Neo 6 is said to sport a 16-megapixel front facing camera, according to the report. iQoo has also confirmed that the iQoo Neo 6 will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W charging, ahead of the upcoming launch on April 13.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6, iQoo Neo 6 Specifications, iQoo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  5. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  6. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
  7. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  10. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Working on a 35W Dual-Port USB Type-C Power Adapter, Support Document Shows: Report
  2. iQoo Neo 6 Teased to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,700mAh Battery Ahead of April 13 Launch
  3. Crypto Trading Volume Nosedives in India Days After Tax Rule Implemented: Crebaco
  4. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Model Allegedly Spotted
  5. Temperatures on These Exoplanets Are Melting Rocks, NASA Hubble Space Telescope Reveals
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC - A Closer Look at the Chip
  7. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
  8. Google Sues Puppy Scammer After Tip From AARP; Scammer Used Services to Sell Fake Pets
  9. Global PC Shipments Declined in Q1 2022 Following 2 Years of Growth: IDC
  10. Apple Said To Face Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Coming Weeks in Music Streaming Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.