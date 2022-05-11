Technology News
  iQoo Neo 6 Tipped to Be the First Neo Series Phone to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 Tipped to Be the First Neo Series Phone to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 that was recently launched in China was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 11 May 2022 14:52 IST
iQoo Neo 6 Tipped to Be the First Neo Series Phone to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications

The iQoo Neo 6 comes in Blue and Orange colour option with classic lycée leather on the back

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 6 will run on Android 12
  • iQoo Neo 6 tipped to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000
  • The handset sports a triple rear camera setup

Qoo Neo 6 has been tipped to launch in India soon, making it the first smartphone in the Neo series to come to India. The handset is said to come with a different set of specifications as compared to the model that launched in China last month. The expected price range of the iQoo Neo 6 has also been hinted by the tipster. The model that was launched in China was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and featured a 120Hz AMOLED display along with triple rear cameras. The handset also came in three colour options.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (expected)

According to the reliable tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQoo Neo 6 smartphone will hit the Indian markets soon and is expected to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000.

iQoo Neo 6 is priced in China at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400).

The iQoo Neo 6 comes in Blue and Orange colour option with classic lycée leather on the back, marked by a Black shade and a fluorite AG glass. The handset started sale in China on April 20.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications in India (expected)

Tipster Sharma mentioned that the focus of the iQoo Neo 6 launching in India would be on the “all-round flagship experience”. He also tipped that the specifications of the handset will differ in India as compared to the iQoo Neo 6 variant that launched in China last month. The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 launched in China is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top. The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the iQoo Neo 6 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary sensor, with an f/1.89 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera module also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The iQoo Neo 6 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, the iQoo Neo 6 houses up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging. The smartphone measures 163x76.16x8.5mm and weighs 193.95 grams (Orange and Blue colour variants) or 197.23 grams (Black option).

Comments

Jasmin Jose
iQoo Neo 6 Tipped to Be the First Neo Series Phone to Launch in India: Expected Price, Specifications
