Qoo Neo 6 has been tipped to launch in India soon, making it the first smartphone in the Neo series to come to India. The handset is said to come with a different set of specifications as compared to the model that launched in China last month. The expected price range of the iQoo Neo 6 has also been hinted by the tipster. The model that was launched in China was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and featured a 120Hz AMOLED display along with triple rear cameras. The handset also came in three colour options.

iQoo Neo 6 price in India (expected)

According to the reliable tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQoo Neo 6 smartphone will hit the Indian markets soon and is expected to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000.

[Exclusive] Can confirm that #iQOO is finally bringing the Neo series smartphones to India.#iQOONeo6 will be the 1st to launch in the country

Focus will be on an all-round flagship experience

Price between 30K-35K

Specs will differ for India

Feel free to retweet ???? — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 10, 2022

iQoo Neo 6 is priced in China at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,900) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400).

The iQoo Neo 6 comes in Blue and Orange colour option with classic lycée leather on the back, marked by a Black shade and a fluorite AG glass. The handset started sale in China on April 20.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications in India (expected)

Tipster Sharma mentioned that the focus of the iQoo Neo 6 launching in India would be on the “all-round flagship experience”. He also tipped that the specifications of the handset will differ in India as compared to the iQoo Neo 6 variant that launched in China last month. The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 launched in China is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean custom skin on top. The smartphone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the iQoo Neo 6 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Plus GW1P primary sensor, with an f/1.89 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera module also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.

The iQoo Neo 6 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, the iQoo Neo 6 houses up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the smartphone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo Neo 6 comes with a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging. The smartphone measures 163x76.16x8.5mm and weighs 193.95 grams (Orange and Blue colour variants) or 197.23 grams (Black option).