iQoo Neo 6 — the Chinese smartphone manufacturer's upcoming gaming focused handset — has received a new teaser by the company ahead of the April 13 launch date. Meanwhile, specifications of the upcoming iQoo Neo 6 have surfaced online alongside a live shot of the smartphone's packaging, while it has also been spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench benchmarking sites. The iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

In a post on Weibo, iQoo has shared a new teaser of the iQoo Neo 6, showing the smartphone in an Orange colour variant with a leather rear finish, apart from revealing its triple rear camera unit. Ahead of the launch of the upcoming iQoo Neo 6, a live image of the handset's retail box has surfaced on Cool APK, spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav. As per earlier leaks, the iQoo Neo 6 is tipped to be available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Orange colour options.

iQOO Neo 6 box via:https://t.co/oXJ4h8eReC



- 6.62" FHD+ E4 AMOLED display

- 120Hz refresh rate

- Snapdragon 8 Gen1

- UFS 3.1

- LPDDR5

- Android 12

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 2, 2022

iQoo Neo 6 specifications (rumoured)

According to previous reports, the upcoming iQoo Neo 6 could sport a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is also tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, according to recent Geekbench listings for a “vivo V2196A” handset with a “taro” motherboard. An AnTuTu benchmark listing for a handset with the model number V2196A also suggests the smartphone will feature the flagship chipset. Previous reports suggested that the handset could be equipped with a Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Geekbench listings also show the smartphone to feature 12GB of RAM.

As mentioned, according to the teaser posted to Weibo by the company, the upcoming iQoo Neo 6 handset will feature a triple rear camera unit. However, the specifications for the rear camera setup and the selfie camera are yet to be revealed by the company. A Google Play listing previously suggested the smartphone will run on Android 11-based OriginOS or FunTouch OS 12, depending on the market where the handset is launched. However, the specifications shared by the tipster state that the smartphone will run on Android 12. The iQoo Neo 6 is also tipped to feature a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging support.

