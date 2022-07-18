iQoo Neo 6 5G is getting a new finish called Maverick Orange in India. The new colour variant will be available only in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and will go on sale in the country starting July 23. The iQoo Neo 6 5G debuted earlier in May this year in two colour options — Cyber Rage and Dark Nova. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset flaunts a triple tear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

iQoo Neo 6 5G price in India

On Monday, iQoo announced the arrival of the iQoo Neo 6 in Maverick Orange colour via Twitter. The iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange colour variant is priced at Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB RAM +256GB storage option.

Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the launch of the new colour variant. It will go on sale via iQoo's website and Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which is scheduled to begin on July 23 and will remain open until July 24.

As mentioned, the new model will sit alongside the Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colour options that have already been available in India since the phone's launch. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the iQoo Neo 6 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999.

iQoo Neo 6 5G specifications

The iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange colour version is expected to come with the same specifications as other available colour variants. The Amazon listing indicates the presence of Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate display and UFS 3.1 storage on the new variant. It will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 5G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. iQoo has provided a liquid cooling vapour chamber on the handset for improved thermal management while gaming. The iQoo Neo 6 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor are some of the other highlights of the phone.

