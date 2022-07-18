Technology News
iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange colour variant launched with a price tag of Rs. 33,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 July 2022 14:01 IST
iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 5G launched in India with Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colour options

iQoo Neo 6 5G is getting a new finish called Maverick Orange in India. The new colour variant will be available only in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and will go on sale in the country starting July 23. The iQoo Neo 6 5G debuted earlier in May this year in two colour options — Cyber Rage and Dark Nova. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset flaunts a triple tear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

iQoo Neo 6 5G price in India

On Monday, iQoo announced the arrival of the iQoo Neo 6 in Maverick Orange colour via Twitter. The iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange colour variant is priced at Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB RAM +256GB storage option.

Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the launch of the new colour variant. It will go on sale via iQoo's website and Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, which is scheduled to begin on July 23 and will remain open until July 24.

As mentioned, the new model will sit alongside the Cyber Rage and Dark Nova colour options that have already been available in India since the phone's launch. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the iQoo Neo 6 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999.

iQoo Neo 6 5G specifications

The iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange colour version is expected to come with the same specifications as other available colour variants. The Amazon listing indicates the presence of Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate display and UFS 3.1 storage on the new variant. It will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 6 5G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. iQoo has provided a liquid cooling vapour chamber on the handset for improved thermal management while gaming. The iQoo Neo 6 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor are some of the other highlights of the phone.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Read detailed iQOO Neo 6 review
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 6 5G, iQoo Neo 6 5G Price in India, iQoo Neo 6 5G Specifications, iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Cyber Criminals Increase Usage of Crypto Mixers to All-Time High: Chainalysis
iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
