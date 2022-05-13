iQoo Neo 6 India launch is set to take place soon. Although the smartphone brand is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, the e-commerce website Amazon India has teased the launch and specifications of iQoo Neo 6 in the country without confirming the launch date. Also, the poster of the handset has appeared in the BGMI Open Challenge video. The Indian variant of the phone is confirmed to pack Snapdragon 870 SoC and will have 80W Flash Charge fast charging support. The model launched in China is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features a 120Hz AMOLED display along with triple rear cameras.

Amazon India has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the iQoo Neo 6. The listing does not specify the exact launch date of the smartphone. It is teased to come with Snapdragon 870 SoC and 80W flash charge fast charging support. Interested users can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to stay updated with the developments regarding iQoo Neo 6's India launch and availability. Separately, as spotted by 91Mobiles, the poster of the smartphone has appeared on the BGMI Open Challenge video as well. However, the India pricing details of the phone are unknown at this moment.

Photo Credit: Amazon India/ iQoo

To recall, iQoo unveiled the iQoo Neo 6 China last month. It costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The handset is expected to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 in the Indian market.

iQoo Neo 6 specifications

The model launched in China feature 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It packs an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (though as we mentioned, India is confirmed to get the Snapdragon 870 SoC), along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. The camera module also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The Chinese variant of iQoo Neo 6 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and packs a dual-cell 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.