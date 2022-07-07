Technology News
iQoo 9T Leaked Key Specifications Tip 120W FlashCharge, 50-Megapixel Main Camera

iQoo 9T has also been tipped to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC multiple times.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2022 12:29 IST
iQoo 9T could launch in a Black colour option

Highlights
  • iQoo 9T is said to come with a V1+ chip
  • The phone may come in two configurations
  • iQoo 9T is tipped to launch in India this month

iQoo 9T key specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The smartphone is said to come with a Samsung display with 120Hz refresh rate and a dedicated chip to boost overall performance of the smartphone. It is also tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Rumours in the past have also suggested the presence of the flagship chipset on the smartphone. For photos and videos, the iQoo smartphone is said to come with a 50-megapixel camera sensor with night vision capabilities.

Tipster Mukul Sharma claimed in a tweet that the iQoo 9T will sport a segment-first E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This is not the first time that the flagship chipset is associated with the iQoo smartphone. A report by 91Mobiles had also claimed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Furthermore, the iQoo 9T is also said to come with a V1+ chip, which is tipped to be a dedicated chip to boost the overall performance of the smartphone. It is also claimed to come with a 50-megapixel GN5 main camera with real-time extreme night vision and 120W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

These specifications are in line with the ones specified in a GSMArena report, which claimed that the iQoo 9T is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The report also suggested that the phone will get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset from iQoo may be launched in two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It was also suggested to come with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 9T is also expected to launch in a black colour option at launch and it may make its debut in the Indian market later this month.

iQoo 9T, iQoo 9T Specifications, iQoo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade Completes Sepolia Trial, Developers Say ‘No Hiccups Will Delay Merge’

