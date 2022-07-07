iQoo 9T key specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The smartphone is said to come with a Samsung display with 120Hz refresh rate and a dedicated chip to boost overall performance of the smartphone. It is also tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Rumours in the past have also suggested the presence of the flagship chipset on the smartphone. For photos and videos, the iQoo smartphone is said to come with a 50-megapixel camera sensor with night vision capabilities.
Tipster Mukul Sharma claimed in a tweet that the iQoo 9T will sport a segment-first E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This is not the first time that the flagship chipset is associated with the iQoo smartphone. A report by 91Mobiles had also claimed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
Furthermore, the iQoo 9T is also said to come with a V1+ chip, which is tipped to be a dedicated chip to boost the overall performance of the smartphone. It is also claimed to come with a 50-megapixel GN5 main camera with real-time extreme night vision and 120W FlashCharge fast charging technology.
These specifications are in line with the ones specified in a GSMArena report, which claimed that the iQoo 9T is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The report also suggested that the phone will get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset from iQoo may be launched in two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. It was also suggested to come with support for 120W fast charging.
The iQoo 9T is also expected to launch in a black colour option at launch and it may make its debut in the Indian market later this month.
