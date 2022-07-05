Technology News
iQoo 9T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to Reportedly Launch in India by July End

iQoo 9T could feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 July 2022 12:32 IST
iQoo 9 Pro is the flagship model in the series, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo 9T is expected to launch with two configuration options
  • iQoo 9T will be the fourth entry in the iQoo 9 series
  • iQoo 9T may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

The iQoo 9T will reportedly launch in India by the end of this month. It will be the fourth entry in the iQoo 9 series that already features the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and could feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset may also support 120W fast charging. The details regarding the price of the the iQoo 9T are not clear yet.

As per a recent report by GSM Arena, the iQoo 9T will launch in the Indian market later this month. The smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Previous reports also indicate that the handset from iQoo may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 9T is also expected to launch with two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. This handset is said to offer a black colour option at launch. The pricing details of the 9T are not out yet.

To recall, the iQoo 9T will be the fourth entry in the iQoo 9 series that already features the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. The iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, and iQoo 9 SE were launched in India this February and featured 120Hz AMOLED displays, dual stereo speakers, and triple rear cameras. The smartphones are equipped with a dedicated display chip that is touted to help enhance mobile gaming. The iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 both also come with ‘Gimbal' cameras at the back.

The premium model in the series, the iQoo 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while the iQoo 9 features the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and the iQoo 9 SE comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

iQOO 9

iQOO 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2376 pixels
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 9 SE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • Fast charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Impressive macro camera
  • Bad
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
  • No official IP rating
  • Preinstalled third-party apps
Read detailed iQOO 9 SE review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 9T, iQoo 9T price, iQoo 9T specifications
iQoo 10 Series With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon

