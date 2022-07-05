The iQoo 9T will reportedly launch in India by the end of this month. It will be the fourth entry in the iQoo 9 series that already features the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and could feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset may also support 120W fast charging. The details regarding the price of the the iQoo 9T are not clear yet.

As per a recent report by GSM Arena, the iQoo 9T will launch in the Indian market later this month. The smartphone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Previous reports also indicate that the handset from iQoo may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 9T is also expected to launch with two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. This handset is said to offer a black colour option at launch. The pricing details of the 9T are not out yet.

To recall, the iQoo 9T will be the fourth entry in the iQoo 9 series that already features the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. The iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, and iQoo 9 SE were launched in India this February and featured 120Hz AMOLED displays, dual stereo speakers, and triple rear cameras. The smartphones are equipped with a dedicated display chip that is touted to help enhance mobile gaming. The iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 both also come with ‘Gimbal' cameras at the back.

The premium model in the series, the iQoo 9 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC while the iQoo 9 features the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and the iQoo 9 SE comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

