iQoo 9T India Launch Set for July, May Feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report

iQoo 9T could sport an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Updated: 20 June 2022 16:19 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 9T may be among the first smartphones in India to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo 9T is expected to offer 120W fast charging support
  • The company has not revealed any information regarding this handset
  • iQoo has already launched the iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 SE

iQoo 9 series debuted in India earlier this year in March which included the vanilla iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro. It is now being reported that the Vivo-owned brand is planning to bring the iQoo 9T to the country as well. There is little known about this handset so far. However, it is expected to be among the first smartphones in India to feature Qualcomm's newly introduced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is believed to offer up to 10 percent faster performance than its predecessor.

As per the report by 91Mobiles, the iQoo 9T may hit the Indian market in July. It will be the fourth entry in the iQoo 9 series that already features the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. It is said to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQoo 9T could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which would place it above the iQoo 9 Pro in performance. The handset may also support 120W fast charging. iQoo has kept its full specifications, pricing, and exact launch date under wraps.

To recall, the iQoo 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge. It runs on Android 12 with the Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity.

iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 9 SE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • Fast charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Impressive macro camera
  • Bad
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
  • No official IP rating
  • Preinstalled third-party apps
Read detailed iQOO 9 SE review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: iQoo 9T, iQoo 9T India launch, iQoo, iQoo 9T specifications
