iQoo 9 series debuted in India earlier this year in March which included the vanilla iQoo 9 and the iQoo 9 Pro. It is now being reported that the Vivo-owned brand is planning to bring the iQoo 9T to the country as well. There is little known about this handset so far. However, it is expected to be among the first smartphones in India to feature Qualcomm's newly introduced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is believed to offer up to 10 percent faster performance than its predecessor.

As per the report by 91Mobiles, the iQoo 9T may hit the Indian market in July. It will be the fourth entry in the iQoo 9 series that already features the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. It is said to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The iQoo 9T could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which would place it above the iQoo 9 Pro in performance. The handset may also support 120W fast charging. iQoo has kept its full specifications, pricing, and exact launch date under wraps.

To recall, the iQoo 9 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge. It runs on Android 12 with the Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity.

