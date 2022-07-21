iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo 9T 5G launch in India is set for August 2, as per the Amazon listing of the smartphone. The same launch date had earlier appeared in a Tweet by iQoo India, which was later taken down. The tweet also mentioned that the iQoo 9T 5G has scored the highest AnTuTu score of over 1.1 million in the segment, as per company's internal research. The company said that the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant of the smartphone was tested on AnTuTu Benchmark version 9.4.1. The said Tweet was made live again shortly, but this time without the launch date.

According to the Amazon listing, the smartphone manufacturer will launch the iQoo 9T 5G in India on August 2 via Amazon and iQoo's e-store. iQoo India had also shared via its official Twitter account that revealed the launch date and the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. The Tweet was deleted shortly after it went live and was replaced with another tweet that only mentioned the AnTuTu score of the smartphone.

iQoo India, citing its internal research, claimed that the iQoo 9T 5G has bagged the highest AnTuTu score of over 1.1 million in the “below Rs. 55,000 segment” for its 12GB + 256GB storage configuration variant. According to the company, the smartphone was tested on the AnTuTu Benchmark version 9.4.1.

iQoo 9T 5G price in India (expected)

iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 55,000, according to a recent report. It is also expected to be available in Alpha and Legend colour options.

iQoo 9T 5G specifications (expected)

The landing page for the iQoo 9T 5G recently went live on Amazon, which revealed the specifications of the smartphone. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, according to the listing.

The smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with 40x digital zoom support. The smartphone will also get a V1+ imaging chip. iQoo 9T 5G will also feature a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W Flash Charge fast charging support.

