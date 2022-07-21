Technology News
loading

iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications

iQoo 9T 5G price in India is tipped to be under Rs. 55,000.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 21 July 2022 15:48 IST
iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

iQoo 9T is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • iQoo 9T 5G scored over 1.1 million on AnTuTu
  • The Amazon landing page had earlier revealed some specifications
  • iQoo India deleted its tweet with the launch date

iQoo 9T 5G launch in India is set for August 2, as per the Amazon listing of the smartphone. The same launch date had earlier appeared in a Tweet by iQoo India, which was later taken down. The tweet also mentioned that the iQoo 9T 5G has scored the highest AnTuTu score of over 1.1 million in the segment, as per company's internal research. The company said that the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant of the smartphone was tested on AnTuTu Benchmark version 9.4.1. The said Tweet was made live again shortly, but this time without the launch date.

According to the Amazon listing, the smartphone manufacturer will launch the iQoo 9T 5G in India on August 2 via Amazon and iQoo's e-store. iQoo India had also shared via its official Twitter account that revealed the launch date and the AnTuTu benchmark scores of the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. The Tweet was deleted shortly after it went live and was replaced with another tweet that only mentioned the AnTuTu score of the smartphone.

iQoo India, citing its internal research, claimed that the iQoo 9T 5G has bagged the highest AnTuTu score of over 1.1 million in the “below Rs. 55,000 segment” for its 12GB + 256GB storage configuration variant. According to the company, the smartphone was tested on the AnTuTu Benchmark version 9.4.1.

iQoo 9T 5G price in India (expected)

iQoo 9T 5G will launch in India with a price tag of Rs. 55,000, according to a recent report. It is also expected to be available in Alpha and Legend colour options. 

iQoo 9T 5G specifications (expected)

The landing page for the iQoo 9T 5G recently went live on Amazon, which revealed the specifications of the smartphone. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, according to the listing.

The smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with 40x digital zoom support. The smartphone will also get a V1+ imaging chip. iQoo 9T 5G will also feature a Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will also pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 9T 5G, iQoo 9T 5G price in India, iQoo 9T 5G specifications
WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live: All Details
Australia Enables Auto Take-Down of Scam Crypto Sites, UK’s Netcraft to Give Countermeasure Service

Related Stories

iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
  5. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  6. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. Instagram Becomes Most Popular News Source Among UK Teens: Ofcom Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Hisense A6H Series With 4K Resolution, Google TV Announced in India: Details
  2. Instagram Most Popular News Source Among Teens in UK, Reveals Ofcom Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs OnePlus 10R 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Spider-Man Remastered PC System Requirements and Features Announced
  5. Redmi K60 Series Tipped to Debut With 2K Screen, 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor
  6. Australia Enables Auto Take-Down of Scam Crypto Sites, UK’s Netcraft to Give Countermeasure Service
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live: All Details
  9. Scientists Develop Transparent Solar Panels That Can Be Used as Windows
  10. Wearable Activity Trackers Motivate People to Exercise More, Lose Weight, Study Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.