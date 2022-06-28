iQoo is said to be expanding its iQoo 9 lineup with the addition of the iQoo 9T. This rumoured handset is expected to debut in India in July. The company has kept the specifications and design of this smartphone under wraps so far. There have been rumours suggesting that the iQoo 9T could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, a new report mentions that this smartphone has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. It also sheds some light on the expected specifications of this handset.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, an iQoo handset with the model number I220 has bagged BIS certification. This handset is reportedly the iQoo 9T, which might solidify the rumours of its July launch.

iQoo 9T specifications (rumoured)

A past report mentions that it could pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood and support 120W fast charging. This 91Mobiles report further adds that this handset may sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to launch with two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. This handset is said to offer a black colour option at launch.

Currently the iQoo 9 lineup includes the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE, and iQoo 9 Pro. The top-end iQoo 9 Pro boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. It boasts a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge.

