Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 9T Visits BIS Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report

iQoo 9T Visits BIS Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report

iQoo 9T is said to pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 28 June 2022 13:36 IST
iQoo 9T Visits BIS Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report

Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo 9 series includes the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE, iQoo 9 Pro

Highlights
  • iQoo 9T may sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • It is said to offer up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage
  • The iQoo 9T is expected to come in a black colour option

iQoo is said to be expanding its iQoo 9 lineup with the addition of the iQoo 9T. This rumoured handset is expected to debut in India in July. The company has kept the specifications and design of this smartphone under wraps so far. There have been rumours suggesting that the iQoo 9T could be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Furthermore, a new report mentions that this smartphone has surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. It also sheds some light on the expected specifications of this handset.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, an iQoo handset with the model number I220 has bagged BIS certification. This handset is reportedly the iQoo 9T, which might solidify the rumours of its July launch.

iQoo 9T specifications (rumoured)

A past report mentions that it could pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood and support 120W fast charging. This 91Mobiles report further adds that this handset may sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to launch with two configuration options — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. This handset is said to offer a black colour option at launch.

Currently the iQoo 9 lineup includes the regular iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE, and iQoo 9 Pro. The top-end iQoo 9 Pro boots Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. It boasts a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 9 SE

iQOO 9 SE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • Fast charging
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Impressive macro camera
  • Bad
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
  • No official IP rating
  • Preinstalled third-party apps
Read detailed iQOO 9 SE review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 9T, iQoo 9T specifications, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 6a to Sport Faster Fingerprint Sensor, Phone Heats Up After Camera Usage: Report
Samrat Prithviraj OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out July 1 on Amazon Prime Video
iQoo 9T Visits BIS Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chip Has a Slower SSD Than Predecessor: Report
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6’s Accessories Surface Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. NPCI, Paytm Debunk FASTag Scam Videos, Issue Official Statement
  6. Xiaomi 12S Series Launch Set for July 4: All Details
  7. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed to Be World's First IPX4 Gaming Smartphone Series
  8. Moto G42 Tipped to Launch in India on July 4
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Could be Sold Offline via Reliance Digital in India
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Pay: Digital Wallet by Meta Launched to Facilitate Digital Payments in Metaverse
  2. Samrat Prithviraj OTT Release Date: Akshay Kumar Movie Out July 1 on Amazon Prime Video
  3. iQoo 9T Visits BIS Certification Site, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  4. Google Pixel 6a to Sport Faster Fingerprint Sensor, Phone Heats Up After Camera Usage: Report
  5. Andhra Pradesh Government Said to Drop Laptops for Students, Plans to Distribute Tablets Instead
  6. Modern Love Hyderabad Trailer: Telugu-Language Anthology Promises to Be a Heartwarming Take on Relationships
  7. Government Postpones Compliance Deadline for VPN Providers to Store, Share User Data to September 25
  8. Assam Floods: Google Launches SOS Alert to Provide Timely Updates, Emergency Resources, More
  9. Toshiba Board Gains 2 Directors From Activist Hedge Funds, in Historic Shift
  10. Madame Web: Emma Roberts Said to Be Cast Opposite Dakota Johnson
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.