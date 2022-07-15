iQoo 9T 5G has surfaced online in a premature unboxing video ahead of its launch, giving us a glimpse at the design of the phone, its in-box contents, and specifications. The iQoo 9 series phone is confirmed to launch in India soon, however, the exact launch date is yet to be officially revealed by the Chinese smartphone maker. In the video, the iQoo 9T 5G is seen with a triple rear camera unit and it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

A Youtube channel named Tech Burner posted an unboxing video of the upcoming iQoo 9T 5G. The video shows the retail box of the handset — a black rectangular box — which includes a transparent case, 120W charger, USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter, documentation, a SIM-ejector tool, and the handset itself.

The video shows the BMW Motorsport Edition and the Black colour variant of the iQoo 9T 5G. The unboxing video offers a detailed look at the phone from the rear angle and discusses its key specifications. As per the video, the phone has a dual-tone design with a power button and volume rockers arranged on the left spine of the handset. The speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and SIM tray are placed at the bottom. On the BMW Motorsport Edition, there's a three-colour BMW Motorsport-inspired racing stripe running off-centre down the white matte-finished rear panel. The power button is also finished in blue. On the Black colour variant, the lower half of the back panel is said to have a matte finish.

iQoo 9T 5G specifications (expected)

The iQoo 9T 5G could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The unboxing video shows triple rear cameras with support for 40x digital zoom. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary sensor. The handset will pack a V1+ imaging chip as well. On the camera island, “f/1.88 2.2 ASPH” is printed. The gaming focussed handset is said to offer Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) support.

Amazon India is teasing the arrival of the new iQoo 9 series phone in the country without confirming the launch date. The iQoo 9T 5G is speculated to come as a rebranded iQoo 10 series smartphone that is scheduled to launch in China on July 19.