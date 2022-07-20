Technology News
loading

iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked

iQoo 9T 5G is teased to feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 July 2022 13:50 IST
iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked

Photo Credit: Amazon

iQoo 9T 5G will feature a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support

Highlights
  • iQoo 9T 5G price details surfaced online
  • It will feature a V1+ imaging chip
  • iQoo 9T 5G will pack a triple rear camera unit

iQoo 9T 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but as per a fresh leak, the handset will go official in India on July 28. Price details and sale date of the iQoo 9T 5G in the country have also been tipped alongside. The iQoo 9T 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to come as a rebranded version of the iQoo 10 that was unveiled in China on Tuesday.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Pricebaba, has leaked the India launch date, pricing details and colour options of the iQoo 9T 5G on Twitter. According to the leak, the handset will be launched in the country on July 28 with a starting price of Rs. 55,000. It is tipped to go on sale starting August 2 via Amazon India and iQoo India e-store. These details are in line with past leaks. It is said to come in Alpha and Legend colour options.

Amazon India is teasing the arrival of the iQoo 9T 5G in India without confirming the launch date. It is confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is teased to have a triple camera setup at the back with support for 40x digital zoom. The handset will pack a V1+ imaging chip as well. It is teased to feature Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W Flashcharge.

The iQoo 9T 5G is speculated to come as a rebranded version of iQoo 10 that went official in China recently. If this rumour holds any weight, then the specifications of the upcoming phone could be identical to that of the iQoo 10.

The iQoo 10 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs Vivo's in-house V1+ imaging chip. It offers up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Triple rear cameras led by 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support are the other key specifications of the device.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 10

iQOO 10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 9T 5G, iQoo 9T 5G Specifications, iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, iQoo 9 Series, iQoo 10 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Electric Vehicles: More Than 13 Lakh EVs in Use in India, Government Says

Related Stories

iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  2. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  3. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  4. Redmi K50i First Impressions: Updating a Classic
  5. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  6. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  8. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  9. 8 Malware-Infested Apps Android Smartphone Users Must Delete Right Now
  10. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Braces for Q2 Earnings Hit as Analysts Expect 8 Percent Decline Over Previous Quarter
  2. Meta Faces Trademark Lawsuit by New York-Based VR Company MetaX
  3. Asus Zenfone 9 Alleged Renders Leaked, Offers Detailed Look at the Design Ahead of Launch
  4. Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty for Governments Launched; Aims to Compete With Amazon, Google
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Pre-Orders to Go Live on July 23
  6. Google to Face $1 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Play Store Pricing
  7. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  8. Electric Vehicles: More Than 13 Lakh EVs in Use in India, Government Says
  9. Indian Railways to Use Google Maps to Allot Exam Test Centres Within 300 Km Radius to Cut Travel Time
  10. Italian Regulators Give Nod of Approval to CryptoCom Exchange to Facilitate Services
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.