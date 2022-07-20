iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 28, Price, Sale Date Leaked

iQoo 9T 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but as per a fresh leak, the handset will go official in India on July 28. Price details and sale date of the iQoo 9T 5G in the country have also been tipped alongside. The iQoo 9T 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to come as a rebranded version of the iQoo 10 that was unveiled in China on Tuesday.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Pricebaba, has leaked the India launch date, pricing details and colour options of the iQoo 9T 5G on Twitter. According to the leak, the handset will be launched in the country on July 28 with a starting price of Rs. 55,000. It is tipped to go on sale starting August 2 via Amazon India and iQoo India e-store. These details are in line with past leaks. It is said to come in Alpha and Legend colour options.

Amazon India is teasing the arrival of the iQoo 9T 5G in India without confirming the launch date. It is confirmed to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is teased to have a triple camera setup at the back with support for 40x digital zoom. The handset will pack a V1+ imaging chip as well. It is teased to feature Samsung E5 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W Flashcharge.

The iQoo 9T 5G is speculated to come as a rebranded version of iQoo 10 that went official in China recently. If this rumour holds any weight, then the specifications of the upcoming phone could be identical to that of the iQoo 10.

The iQoo 10 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs Vivo's in-house V1+ imaging chip. It offers up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Triple rear cameras led by 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 4,700mAh dual-cell battery with 120W fast charging support are the other key specifications of the device.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.