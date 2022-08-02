Technology News
  iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W FlashCharge Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W FlashCharge Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo 9T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 49,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 August 2022 12:06 IST
iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W FlashCharge Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo India

iQoo 9T 5G sports Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz

Highlights
  • iQoo 9T 5G has been launched in Alpha and Legend colour options
  • It is equipped with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip
  • iQoo 9T 5G houses a 4,700mAh battery

iQoo 9T 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new iQoo 9 series handset is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo 9T 5G comes with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor and a 4,700mAh battery on the iQoo 9T 5G.

iQoo 9T 5G price in India, availability

The price of the iQoo 9T 5G in India starts atRs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced atRs. 59,999. It is offered in Alpha and Legend colour options and is currently available for purchase via Amazon, and the company's website.

Customers purchasing the smartphone using cards of ICICI Bank can avail Rs. 4,000 discount as well.

iQoo 9T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 9T 5G runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut. For smooth gaming, the display offers motion estimation motion compensation (MEMC) and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The iQoo 9T 5G also includes Vivo's in-house V1+ imaging chip.

iQoo has also provided a liquid cooling vapour chamber with a total heat dissipation area of 3,930mm square for improved thermal management while gaming.

For optics, the new iQoo 9T 5G packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera unit also comprises a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a16-megapixel camera on the front. Further, the phone packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the iQoo 9T 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The iQoo 9T 5G packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W flashcharge support that is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just eight minutes.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 9T 5G

iQOO 9T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: iQoo 9T 5G, iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, iQoo 9T 5G Specifications, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W FlashCharge Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
