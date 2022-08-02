iQoo 9T 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. The new iQoo 9 series handset is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a hole-punch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The iQoo 9T 5G comes with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor and a 4,700mAh battery on the iQoo 9T 5G.

iQoo 9T 5G price in India, availability

The price of the iQoo 9T 5G in India starts atRs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone also has a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced atRs. 59,999. It is offered in Alpha and Legend colour options and is currently available for purchase via Amazon, and the company's website.

Customers purchasing the smartphone using cards of ICICI Bank can avail Rs. 4,000 discount as well.

iQoo 9T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 9T 5G runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut. For smooth gaming, the display offers motion estimation motion compensation (MEMC) and HDR10+ support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The iQoo 9T 5G also includes Vivo's in-house V1+ imaging chip.

iQoo has also provided a liquid cooling vapour chamber with a total heat dissipation area of 3,930mm square for improved thermal management while gaming.

For optics, the new iQoo 9T 5G packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera unit also comprises a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a16-megapixel camera on the front. Further, the phone packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the iQoo 9T 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The iQoo 9T 5G packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W flashcharge support that is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just eight minutes.

