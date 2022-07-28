iQoo 9T 5G is set to launch in India on August 2 at 12:30pm. The handset is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip. It sports an E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz for a smooth gaming experience while also being energy efficient. Only a few days prior to its arrival, the pricing information and launch offers of this handset have been revealed via unboxing videos from popular tech YouTube channels.

iQoo 9T 5G pricing, availability, launch offers

According to the unboxing videos from tech YouTube channels like Traking Tech and Tech Burner, the iQoo 9T 5G will be available on Amazon starting 12:30pm from August 2. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost Rs. 49,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 54,999. The iQoo smartphone will offer Alpha and Legend colour options.

Furthermore, ICICI Bank customers will get a Rs. 4,000 discount. Exchanging an iQoo smartphone will get you up to a Rs. 7,000 discount whereas exchanging a non-iQoo handset will reduce the price up to Rs. 5,000. There will also be a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Based on its specifications, the smartphone appears to be a rebrand of the iQoo 10, which was launched in China earlier this month.

iQoo 9T 5G specifications, features

The iQoo 9T 5G sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with the Funtouch OS 12.1 skin on top. It packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip.

The triple rear camera setup of this smartphone features a 50-megapixel GN5 primary sensor with OIS along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor that offers 20x optical zoom. The iQoo 9T 5G is equipped with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging.

