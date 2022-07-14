Technology News
iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Confirmed via Amazon, Teased to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip

iQoo 9T 5G is shown with three colour stripes on its white back panel that represent BMW Motorsport.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 July 2022 17:43 IST
iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Confirmed via Amazon, Teased to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip

Photo Credit: Amazon

iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, and iQoo 9 SE was unveiled in February this year

  • iQoo 9T 5G India launch confirmed
  • It could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • iQoo 10 series is all set to go official in China on July 19

iQoo 9T 5G India launch is set to take place soon. Although iQoo is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, e-commerce website Amazon India has started teasing the arrival of the new iQoo 9 series phone in the country. The e-commerce listing suggests a BMW Motorsport-inspired design for the upcoming phone. The iQoo 9T 5G will have a triple rear camera unit along with Vivo's V1+ imaging chip, as per the microsite. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the iQoo 9T 5G. The listing, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phone. It is shown with a BMW Motorsport-inspired design with three colour stripes running off-centre down the white back panel representing the brand. The power button is shown in a blue shade, similar to the iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 7 Legend. It also shows a triple camera setup at the back with support for 40x digital zoom. The handset will feature Vivo's V1+ imaging chip as well. On the camera island, “f/1.88 2.2 ASPH” is printed. The look and specifications teased match those of the iQoo 10 series, which is all set to go official in China on July 19.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to iQoo India for a comment on the launch date. This report will be updated when the company responds.

The iQoo 9T 5G would be the fourth member in the iQoo 9 series that was unveiled in February this year with the vanilla iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE models. The new entrant is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is tipped to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset could support 120W fast charging as well.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Offers to Boost Rival Products’ Visibility, Stop Using Sellers’ Data to Avoid EU Antitrust Fine
Flipkart, Nothing Gear Up for First NFT Drop on FireDrops, Details Here
iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Confirmed via Amazon, Teased to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip
