iQoo 9 Series India Launch Set to Take Place Soon, Amazon Teases Online Availability

Amazon has created a dedicated webpage to tease the India launch of the iQoo 9 series.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2022 15:59 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ iQoo

iQoo 9 series was launched in China last month

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 series will comprise iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE
  • Amazon will sell the new phones in India following their launch
  • iQoo 9 series in India is said to be different from its China version

iQoo 9 series is set to launch in India soon, Amazon confirmed on Friday. iQoo also separately announced that the iQoo 9 series in the country will have three devices in total, namely iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. In the range, iQoo 9 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The iQoo 9 series was first launched in China last month. It comes as the successor to iQoo 7 series that debuted in India last year.

Amazon has created a dedicated webpage on its website to tease the India launch of the iQoo 9 series. The models in the series will be an Amazon special, the Vivo sub-brand said in a press statement.

As an upgrade to the iQoo 7 series that was launched in India in April last year with 66W FlashCharge fast charging, iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro both will come with 120W FlashCharge. The proprietary technology is claimed to deliver 50 percent charge in just six minutes on the regular iQoo 9.

The iQoo 9 series is also teased to have Dual X-Axis Linear Motor for an enhanced haptic experience. The phones will also come with an Advanced Liquid Cooling System for thermal management. Further, the flagship model in the series will have a Gimbal Camera.

Last month, iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro were launched in China. A recent report, however, suggested that the Indian variants of both iQoo phones will have a different list of specifications over their Chinese counterparts. The iQoo 9 Pro Indian variant also purportedly appeared on Geekbench.

iQoo 9 specifications (expected)

The India variant of the iQoo 9 is rumoured to have Android 12 out-of-the-box and feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also said to have a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Further, the phone could come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48-megapixel primary camera. It is also said to have an intelligent display chip.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications (expected)

In contrast, the India variant iQoo 9 Pro is reported to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The phone could also include up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Further, there could be a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The iQoo 9 Pro is said to have a 4,700mAh battery.

