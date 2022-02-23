iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, and the iQoo 9 SE were launched in India on Wednesday. The iQoo 9 Pro comes as the most premium model in the series. It features high-end specifications including Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The iQoo 9, on the other hand, has the Snapdragon 888+ chip, while the iQoo 9 SE comes with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Common features of the iQoo 9 series include 120Hz AMOLED displays, dual stereo speakers, and triple rear cameras. The phones are also equipped with a dedicated display chip that is touted to help enhance mobile gaming. In the series, the iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 both also come with ‘Gimbal' cameras at the back.

iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE price in India, launch offers

iQoo 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 64,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 69,990. In contrast, the iQoo 9 price begins at Rs. 42,990 for the 8GB + 128GB option and goes up to Rs. 46,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The iQoo 9 SE, on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs. 33,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 37,990 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

The iQoo 9 Pro will be available in Dark Cruise and Legend shades, whereas the iQoo 9 will debut in Alpha and Legend versions and the iQoo 9 SE in Space Fusion and Sunset Sierra colours. The Legend shade on the iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 reflects the brand's partnership with BMW M Motorsport.

In terms of availability, the iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 will go on pre-orders in the country from Wednesday, February 23, while the iQoo 9 SE will be available for pre-orders from March 2. All three phones will be available through Amazon. However, exact availability details are yet to be announced.

Launch offers on the iQoo 9 Pro include a flat Rs. 6,000 discount for customers pre-ordering the phone using an ICICI Bank credit card and an additional Rs. 5,000 exchange discount. Customers pre-order the iQoo 9 will get a flat Rs. 4,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card and an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount. The iQoo 9 SE, on the other hand, will be available with a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 discount for ICICI Bank credit card customers and an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount. There will also be no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on all three phones. Additionally, iQoo is giving an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 for all its existing users.

Alongside the phones, the Chinese brand introduced the iQoo GamePad at Rs. 2,999 and iQoo 50W Wireless Flash Charger at Rs. 4,499.

In April last year, iQoo brought the iQoo 7 and iQoo 7 Legend to India. While the iQoo 7 debuted at a starting price of Rs. 31,990, the iQoo 7 Legend came at an initial price of Rs. 39,990.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications

The iQoo 9 Pro runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display with a 3D curved glass protection. The display is based on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 technology that enables an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the iQoo 9 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the iQoo 9 Pro comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, which is equipped with the ‘Gimbal' technology that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with 150-degree fisheye wide-angle lens and a 16-megapixel portrait sensor with 2.5x optical zoom support.

The camera setup on the iQoo 9 Pro is coupled with a five-axis video image stabilisation (VIS) technology.

For selfies and video chats, the iQoo 9 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The iQoo 9 Pro comes with 256GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support.

iQoo 9 specifications

Similar to the iQoo 9 Pro, the iQoo 9 comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. The phone features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display that is paired with 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The iQoo 9 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of optics, the phone has the triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with the ‘Gimbal' technology. The camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel wide-angle/ macro shooter and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor.

iQoo 9 comes with a 6.56-inch 10-bit AMOLED display

Photo Credit: iQoo India

On the part of taking selfies and enabling video chats, the iQoo 9 has the same 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is available on the iQoo 9 Pro.

The iQoo 9 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also includes a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging. Moreover, the phone comes with a dual X-axis linear motor for better vibration patterns.

iQoo 9 SE specifications

The iQoo 9 SE also runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has the Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor with an optical image stabilisation (OIS) equipped lens, 13-megapixel wide-angle/ macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

iQoo 9 SE features a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

Photo Credit: iQoo India

For selfies and video chats, the iQoo 9 SE includes the same 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that is available on the iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9.

The iQoo 9 SE carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it carries a 4,500mAh battery with 66W Flash Charge fast charging support.