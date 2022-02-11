Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’

iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’

iQoo 9 series comprises three models — iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 February 2022 14:05 IST
iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’

Photo Credit: Twitter/ iQoo India

iQoo 9 series is teased to launch in two colourways

Highlights
  • iQoo 9 series is teased to have to have a 'Superior Camera'
  • The series will have three smartphones, iQoo announced
  • iQoo 9 series alleged price in India surface online

iQoo 9 series launch in India will take place on February 23. The series will have three devices in total, namely iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. iQoo 9 Pro is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone series from the Vivo sub-brand will be available via Amazon and is teased to come with an “iconic Legend tricolor design” on the back panel. The iQoo 9 series was first launched in China last month. Separately, the possible pricing of the iQoo 9 series in India also surfaced online.

As per a media invite from the company, the iQoo 9 series of smartphones will be launched at an event scheduled for February 23. There is not much information regarding the launch yet and iQoo is expected to reveal the details soon. However, the company has already revealed that the handsets will retail on Amazon and the series will be an Amazon exclusive. Meanwhile, the Chinese company has been teasing the smartphone series on its official Twitter handle over this week.

As per iQoo India's latest tweet, the back panel of the smartphones in the iQoo 9 series will come with “the iconic Legend tricolor design.” This refers to a strip representing BMW colours that has been seen on older iQoo phones as well. In another tweet, the Chinese company's India arm has shared a short video clip which teases the power of the smartphones. The clip suggests that the phone can handle multitasking and gaming among other heavy usage tasks easily. It also teases two colourways in which the phones are expected to make their debut in India. Another tweet hints at “Next Gen Gaming and Superior Camera”.

iQoo 9 series price in India (expected)

Meanwhile, the iQoo 9 series price in India have been tipped ahead of the launch. As per a report by PassionateGeeks, iQoo 9 Pro 5G top-end variant retail box price is Rs. 74,990 but it is said to be available in the Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 58,000 price bracket. The vanilla iQoo 9 could be priced in between Rs. 43,000 and Rs. 47,000, whereas the iQoo 9 SE is claimed to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

It is noteworthy that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro have already been launched in China. The Indian variants of these models are said to offer a different list of specifications as compared to the Chinese models.

iQoo 9 specifications (expected)

The India variant of iQoo 9 is tipped to run Android 12. It may feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is claimed to pack a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications (expected)

iQoo 9 Pro India variant is reported to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup on the phone is suggested to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone may pack a 4,700mAh battery.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Specifications, iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo 9 SE, iQoo, Amazon, iQoo 9 Pro price in India, iQoo 9 price in India, iQoo 9 SE price in India
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1 With Fix for Exploited WebKit Flaw Released, watchOS 8.4.2 Update Out Now

Related Stories

iQoo 9 Series India Launch Date Set for February 23, Teased to Feature ‘Legend Tricolor Design’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.