iQoo 9 series launch in India will take place on February 23. The series will have three devices in total, namely iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro, and iQoo 9 SE. iQoo 9 Pro is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone series from the Vivo sub-brand will be available via Amazon and is teased to come with an “iconic Legend tricolor design” on the back panel. The iQoo 9 series was first launched in China last month. Separately, the possible pricing of the iQoo 9 series in India also surfaced online.

As per a media invite from the company, the iQoo 9 series of smartphones will be launched at an event scheduled for February 23. There is not much information regarding the launch yet and iQoo is expected to reveal the details soon. However, the company has already revealed that the handsets will retail on Amazon and the series will be an Amazon exclusive. Meanwhile, the Chinese company has been teasing the smartphone series on its official Twitter handle over this week.

As per iQoo India's latest tweet, the back panel of the smartphones in the iQoo 9 series will come with “the iconic Legend tricolor design.” This refers to a strip representing BMW colours that has been seen on older iQoo phones as well. In another tweet, the Chinese company's India arm has shared a short video clip which teases the power of the smartphones. The clip suggests that the phone can handle multitasking and gaming among other heavy usage tasks easily. It also teases two colourways in which the phones are expected to make their debut in India. Another tweet hints at “Next Gen Gaming and Superior Camera”.

The world is restless to evolve and so are we. Are you ready to experience the power of a monster inside?#iQOO9Series #ComingSoon #MonsterInside pic.twitter.com/xTAZiq1KEY — iQOO India (@IqooInd) February 9, 2022

iQoo 9 series price in India (expected)

Meanwhile, the iQoo 9 series price in India have been tipped ahead of the launch. As per a report by PassionateGeeks, iQoo 9 Pro 5G top-end variant retail box price is Rs. 74,990 but it is said to be available in the Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 58,000 price bracket. The vanilla iQoo 9 could be priced in between Rs. 43,000 and Rs. 47,000, whereas the iQoo 9 SE is claimed to be priced between Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000.

It is noteworthy that iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro have already been launched in China. The Indian variants of these models are said to offer a different list of specifications as compared to the Chinese models.

iQoo 9 specifications (expected)

The India variant of iQoo 9 is tipped to run Android 12. It may feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is claimed to pack a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

iQoo 9 Pro specifications (expected)

iQoo 9 Pro India variant is reported to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. It will have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup on the phone is suggested to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone may pack a 4,700mAh battery.

