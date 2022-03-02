Technology News
iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers

iQoo 9 Pro price in India begins at Rs. 64,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 March 2022 18:48 IST
iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Offers

iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 feature 16-megapixel selfie cameras

Highlights
  • Both the smartphones have triple rear cameras
  • iQoo 9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
  • iQoo 9 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary sensor

iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 are now on sale in India. The new flagship smartphones from iQoo were launched in India last week along with the iQoo 9 SE. iQoo 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The iQoo 9, on the other hand, packs a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Both the handsets feature 120Hz AMOLED displays, dual stereo speakers, and ‘Gimbal' cameras on the back. iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 have triple rear camera units. Meanwhile, iQoo 9 SE is available for pre-order now via Amazon.

iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 price in India, sale offers

Launched in February, the iQoo 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 64,990 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 69,990. In contrast, iQoo 9 price begins at Rs. 42,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone costs Rs. 46,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The iQoo 9 Pro is available in Dark Cruise and Legend colour options, whereas the iQoo 9 comes in Alpha and Legend shades.

Both the handsets went on sale in India via Amazon on Wednesday (March 2), iQoo confirmed to Gadgets 360.

The Indian e-commerce giant is offering the iQoo 9 Pro with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 7,777. Amazon is offering iQoo 9 with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 4,777.

Other sale offers on the iQoo 9 Pro includes an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 for customers using ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on purchases of iQoo 9 using ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, customers will get an instant discount of Rs. 500 for purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro specifications

Both iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 run on Android 12, with Funtouch OS 12 on top. iQoo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display with a 3D curved glass protection, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. iQoo 9 has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display which offers 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, iQoo 9 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The vanilla iQoo 9 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

iQoo 9 Pro's triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel portrait sensor. iQoo 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle/ macro shooter, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, both phones feature 16-megapixel selfie camera sensors at the front.

Both the handsets carry 256GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C ports. iQoo 9 Pro includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas the iQoo 9 carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo 9 Pro sports a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support. iQoo 9 runs on a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
