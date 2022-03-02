iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 are now on sale in India. The new flagship smartphones from iQoo were launched in India last week along with the iQoo 9 SE. iQoo 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The iQoo 9, on the other hand, packs a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. Both the handsets feature 120Hz AMOLED displays, dual stereo speakers, and ‘Gimbal' cameras on the back. iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 have triple rear camera units. Meanwhile, iQoo 9 SE is available for pre-order now via Amazon.
Launched in February, the iQoo 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 64,990 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 69,990. In contrast, iQoo 9 price begins at Rs. 42,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The phone costs Rs. 46,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. The iQoo 9 Pro is available in Dark Cruise and Legend colour options, whereas the iQoo 9 comes in Alpha and Legend shades.
Both the handsets went on sale in India via Amazon on Wednesday (March 2), iQoo confirmed to Gadgets 360.
The Indian e-commerce giant is offering the iQoo 9 Pro with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 7,777. Amazon is offering iQoo 9 with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 4,777.
Other sale offers on the iQoo 9 Pro includes an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 for customers using ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, Amazon is offering an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on purchases of iQoo 9 using ICICI Bank credit cards. Additionally, customers will get an instant discount of Rs. 500 for purchases using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.
Both iQoo 9 Pro and iQoo 9 run on Android 12, with Funtouch OS 12 on top. iQoo 9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display with a 3D curved glass protection, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. iQoo 9 has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED display which offers 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.
Under the hood, iQoo 9 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The vanilla iQoo 9 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
iQoo 9 Pro's triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 16-megapixel portrait sensor. iQoo 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle/ macro shooter, and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, both phones feature 16-megapixel selfie camera sensors at the front.
Both the handsets carry 256GB of onboard storage as standard. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C ports. iQoo 9 Pro includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas the iQoo 9 carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. iQoo 9 Pro sports a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support. iQoo 9 runs on a 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W FlashCharge fast charging.
