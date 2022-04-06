iQoo 9 has received a brand new colour variant in India, the company announced on Wednesday. iQoo had launched the iQoo 9 in India back in February this year in two colours, Legend and Alpha. It has now come up with its third colour variant named Phoenix (Orange), and it features colour changing technology. The Chinese brand touts that the material was produced using geometric craft on Frosty AG Glass, and it colour changes when exposed to sunlight and other sources of UV rays and transforms into different colours. The company recommends using a stencil to create unique designs on the back panel.

iQoo 9 Phoenix (Orange) variant price in India, availability

The price of the iQoo 9 Phoenix variant has been set at Rs. 42,990 for 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 46,990 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. This is the same price as the other colour variants, which as we mentioned, were launched in India back in February. The smartphone was first launched in China back in January. The new colour variant is listed on the iQoo India website and Amazon.in.

iQoo 9 Phoenix (Orange) variant specifications

The iQoo 9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and offers up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 OLED display, with a 120Hz display refresh rate.

On the camera front, the iQoo 9 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel gimbal camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor, and a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 13-megapixel 50mm portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

It runs on 4,350mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The iQoo 9 offers 5G connectivity and features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

