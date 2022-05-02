iQoo Neo 6 SE display details have been officially confirmed by the phone maker. The smartphone will come with a Samsung-made E4 OLED screen that is said to offer 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The display is HDR10+ certified and has a punch hole in the center for a selfie camera. The iQoo Neo 6 SE display details come a few days ahead of its launch in China on May 6 at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST). The phone is also tipped to be a watered-down version of the iQoo Neo 6, which sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

iQoo Neo 6 SE specifications (teased)

The iQoo Neo 6 SE will come with a Samsung-made E4 OLED screen, and the phone is also revealed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC clocked at 3.2GHz. Recent teasers have shown the look of iQoo Neo 6 SE and suggested two colour options for the same. The upcoming iQoo Neo 6 SE is shown in two different colours - Orange and Teal shades and the design is said to be somewhat similar to its predecessor iQoo Neo 6 which was launched recently in China.

Moreover, the Vivo has confirmed the launch date and has revealed several details about the upcoming iQoo smartphone, such as the phone will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main sensor and will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The Chinese brand also says that the smartphone has undergone 11 rounds of performance tuning. On the other hand, the company has also started reserving pre-orders for iQoo Neo 6 SE, which is currently live on the Vivo China website, JD.com, and Suning.com. However, the pricing details of the smartphone is not known yet.

iQoo is expected to tease more specifications related to the iQoo Neo 6 SE in the coming days.

