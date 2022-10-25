iQoo 11 series, comprising the iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro, is expected to launch in China by the end of the year, and the handsets could make its debut in India around the same time. The iQoo 11 specifications have been tipped ahead of the launch of the smartphone, which is expected to succeed the iQoo 10. The Chinese phone manufacturer previously skipped the launch of the iQoo 10 series in India and launched the iQoo 9T 5G as a rebadged iQoo 10 in the country.

According to a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, the specifications of the iQoo 11 include a 6.78-inch, E6 AMOLED panel display screen that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. The iQoo 11 will also feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is yet to be announced by Qualcomm. The smartphone is tipped to launch in two RAM options – 8GB and 12GB, and up to three storage configurations which will include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, according to the tipster.

iQOO 11



- 6.78" E6 AMOLED, 144Hz

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

- 8/12GB RAM

- 128/256/512GB storage

- Rear Cam: 50MP (GN5) + 13MP (UW) + 12MP (Tele)

- Front Cam: 16MP

- V2 Chip

- Android 13, OriginOS

- 5,000mAh battery, 120W charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 25, 2022

The leak suggests that the iQoo 11 will feature the same triple camera rear setup seen on the iQoo 10 and iQoo 9T 5G, with a 50-megapixel GN5 primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto unit. The phone is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera, the tipster suggests. The image quality, however, is expected to see a significant improvement with iQoo integrating the Vivo V2 image signal processor into the device, according to the tipster.

The iQoo 11 is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging while the handset is said to run on OriginOS based on Android 13.

iQoo's upcoming smartphone might also feature a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera, according to a previous leak.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.