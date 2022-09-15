iQoo 11 Series, Neo 7 Teased by Company Vice President: Report

iQoo 11 series and iQoo Neo 7 has been teased by a company executive, according to a report. The executive shared a post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which reportedly hints an imminent launch of the new smartphones from the company. According to a recent report, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone is said to feature hole-punch cutout on the display as well. The iQoo Neo 7 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimesnity 9000+ SoC.

An iQoo vice president with the username Uncle Bird (translated) has shared an image of himself holding a smartphone next to a sports car via Weibo. According to a report by GizmoChina, the company executive is teasing the iQoo 11 series and the iQoo Neo 7 in the post. The vice president said that after holding the iQoo smartphone, he “suddenly had an impulse to get off the track” (translated).

According to a recent report, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM), and 120Hz refresh rate. It could get a hole-punch display, which is expected to house the selfie camera. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that could launch in mid-November.

In August, the key specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 were tipped. The phone is said to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution, and will reportedly offer eye protection features. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766V primary sensor, as per the report. It is also said to offer 120W fast charging support. The iQoo Neo 7 will reportedly sport an optical fingerprint scanner for security, an IR blaster, and NFC support. According to another report, the rumoured iQoo smartphone will launch in October this year.

