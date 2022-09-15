Technology News
loading

iQoo 11 Series, Neo 7 Teased by Company Vice President: Report

iQoo Neo 7 will reportedly launch in October this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 September 2022 17:46 IST
iQoo 11 Series, Neo 7 Teased by Company Vice President: Report

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 will likely succeed the iQoo Neo 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The iQoo Neo 7 will reportedly support 120W fast charging
  • The iQoo executive teased the phones via Weibo

iQoo 11 series and iQoo Neo 7 has been teased by a company executive, according to a report. The executive shared a post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which reportedly hints an imminent launch of the new smartphones from the company. According to a recent report, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Phone is said to feature hole-punch cutout on the display as well. The iQoo Neo 7 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimesnity 9000+ SoC.

An iQoo vice president with the username Uncle Bird (translated) has shared an image of himself holding a smartphone next to a sports car via Weibo. According to a report by GizmoChina, the company executive is teasing the iQoo 11 series and the iQoo Neo 7 in the post. The vice president said that after holding the iQoo smartphone, he “suddenly had an impulse to get off the track” (translated).

According to a recent report, the iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM), and 120Hz refresh rate. It could get a hole-punch display, which is expected to house the selfie camera. It will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that could launch in mid-November.

In August, the key specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 were tipped. The phone is said to sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution, and will reportedly offer eye protection features. It is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766V primary sensor, as per the report. It is also said to offer 120W fast charging support. The iQoo Neo 7 will reportedly sport an optical fingerprint scanner for security, an IR blaster, and NFC support. According to another report, the rumoured iQoo smartphone will launch in October this year.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 7, iQoo 11 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
‘Engineering Feat Completed on Engineer’s Day’: Indian Crypto Experts Welcome ‘Merge’

Related Stories

iQoo 11 Series, Neo 7 Teased by Company Vice President: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount During Sale
  2. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  3. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India
  4. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Vivo V25 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Debuts in India: Details
  7. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  8. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  10. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 11 Series, Neo 7 Teased by Company Vice President: Report
  2. ‘Engineering Feat Completed on Engineer’s Day’: Indian Crypto Experts Welcome ‘Merge’
  3. Overwatch 2 Reveals New Healing Ninja Kiriko, Summons a Spectral Fox
  4. Chromecast With Google TV (HD) Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. Realme 9 5G Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: All Details
  6. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount, Teased to Be Most Affordable Smartphone With 80W Charging, Snapdragon 870
  7. Vivo X Fold+ Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Will Feature 4,600mAh Dual-Cell Battery: Report
  8. Xbox App on PC Gets HowLongToBeat Integration, 15 Percent Faster Load Times
  9. ‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade
  10. Microsoft-Activision Deal to Face UK, EU Probe: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.