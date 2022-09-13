iQoo 11 Pro has been tipped to sport an E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, according to a report. The phone is said to feature a hole-punch cutout, which could house the selfie camera. It is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to launch in November this year during the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. iQoo is yet to officially confirm the specifications and launch timeline of the rumoured iQoo 11 Pro.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some key specifications of a smartphone via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone is tipped to be powered by a SM8550 chipset, which is expected to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC could be unveiled during the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event, which will be held in mid-November.

The handset is said to sport an E6 AMOLED flexible display with a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM). It could also feature a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The above mentioned specifications belong to the iQoo 11 Pro smartphone, according to a report by TechGoing citing the same tipster. The Vivo sub-brand is yet to officially confirm the specifications and launch details of the iQoo 11 Pro.

Recently, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G price in India and specifications were unveiled ahead of its launch in the country. Its price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is set to launch in India on September 14.

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will sport a 6.58-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset will be equipped with a 4-component cooling system. It will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

