iQoo 11 Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 200W Charging

iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 2K LTPO display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 October 2022 12:35 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo China

iQoo 11 Pro could succeed the iQoo 10 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 Pro could come in multiple RAM and storage variants
  • The display of the phone could offer 144Hz refresh rate
  • iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery

iQoo 11 Pro is reportedly making its way to markets soon. There's still no word from the Vivo sub-brand on an official date, but a new leak suggests the key specifications of the smartphone. The iQoo 11 Pro is said to feature 6.78-inch 2K display with 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to include triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is said to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery and offer support for 200W fast charging.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has tweeted the alleged specifications of iQoo 11 Pro. According to him, the upcoming smartphone will run on Android 13-based OriginOS and feature 6.78-inch Samsung E6 2K LTPO display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It could carry a V2 chip as well.

The iQoo 11 Pro is said to include triple rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX866x sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 14.6-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video chats, it is tipped to include a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The iQoo 11 Pro is said to come in 8GB, 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options. It is tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

iQoo is expected to provide a 4,700mAh battery on the upcoming iQoo 11 Pro, which could support 200W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Further reading: iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Pro Specifications, iQoo 10 Pro, iQoo
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
