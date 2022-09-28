iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Sport 2K Resolution Display With 144Hz Refresh Rate

iQoo 11 Pro is expected to be unveiled in November alongside the vanilla iQoo 11. In a fresh leak, a known tipster has shared the display specifications of the pro model online ahead of the official launch. The iQoo 11 Pro is said to feature an E6 display. The display could support 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Both the iQoo 11 and iQoo Pro are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The upcoming lineup will be succeeding the iQoo 10 series phones.

Chinese tipster Panda is Bald (translated) has tipped the display details of the upcoming iQoo 11 Pro on Weibo. According to the tipster, the handset will have an E6 display with a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This is in line with previous leaks that claimed that the iQoo 11 Pro will feature a Samsung E6 AMOLED flexible display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) as well. The smartphone is said to come with a hole-punch cutout on the display.

If the leaked details turn out to be true, it would be an upgrade over iQoo 10 Pro's 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 display. However, iQoo has not officially shared any details for the upcoming phones.

The iQoo 11 series could be unveiled in November this year. A recent leak suggested a 50-megapixel Sony IMX8-series primary camera sensor on the iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro. Both models are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

iQoo unveiled the iQoo 10 series in China in July. The flagship phones include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood and feature Vivo's V1+ imaging chip. They have triple rear cameras and run on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The iQoo 10 Pro supports 200W fast charging, while the iQoo 10 comes with 120W fast charging.

