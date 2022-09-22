Technology News
iQoo Neo 7 May Arrive in China in October; iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details

iQoo Neo 7 is believed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 September 2022 19:22 IST
iQoo Neo 7 May Arrive in China in October; iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series Launch Timeline Tipped: All Details

Photo Credit: iQoo

The iQoo Neo 7 could feature similar specifications to the iQoo 10 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 Pro may feature a 2K E6 AMOLED flexible display
  • The iQoo Neo 7 said to support 120W fast charging
  • The Vivo X90 Pro+ could sport a 1-inch camera sensor

iQoo Neo 7 and the upcoming iQoo 11 series were seemingly teased by the company's vice president recently. Now, a notable tipster has hinted that the Dimensity 9000+ SoC-powered iQoo Neo 7 will be launched in China in October. Furthermore, the tipster claims that the launch will be followed by the arrival of the iQoo 11 series in November and the Vivo X90 series in December. There is no word from Vivo regarding the launch of these handsets as of yet.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iQoo Neo 7 will launch in China in October and will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Previously leaked information regarding this iQoo handset suggests that it could sport a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Furthermore, the iQoo Neo 7 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V main sensor. It is likely to support 120W fast charging. There could also be an optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC support. The remaining specifications are expected to be similar to the iQoo 10.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered iQoo 11 series is said to arrive in China in November. Qualcomm is expected to unveil this second-generation Snapdragon 8 series chipset around the same time. Previously, the same tipster had claimed that the Pro variant of this lineup will feature an E6 AMOLED flexible display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Finally, Vivo could unveil two versions of the Vivo X90 series in December — one with a MediaTek Dimensity 9 series chipset and the other packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A recent report claims that the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This Vivo smartphone may feature high-speed LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It is expected to feature a 1-inch camera sensor and a telephoto lens camera as well.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7, iQoo 11, Vivo X90 Series
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
ZTE Axon 30S Launch Date Officially Confirmed: All Details

