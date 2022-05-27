Technology News
iQoo 10 Series Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022, Could Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset

The tipster also suggests that Vivo is working on a camera-focused flagship smartphone.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 27 May 2022 19:17 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo is tipped to be working on phone with powerful camera than Vivo X80 Pro (pictured)

  • iQoo 10 series could be launched between July to September
  • New iQoo phones are tipped with model numbers V2217 and V2218
  • The marketing name of the upcoming phones are not known yet

iQoo has reportedly started working on the iQoo 10 series smartphones, according to a tipster. The iQoo 10 series is tipped to carry model numbers V2217 and V2218 and is said to be in development. The tipster also suggests that the upcoming iQoo 10 series phones will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will likely debut in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, the tipster also has claimed that Vivo is working on a camera-focused flagship phone.

As reported by GizmoChina, the Chinese tipster on Weibo claimed that iQoo is working on its next-generation 10 series smartphone, which will be released in the third quarter of 2022. This suggests that users could expect the launch to take place sometime between July to September. The new models in the series are tipped to be the iQoo 10 and iQoo 10 Pro, with model numbers V2217A and V2218A, as mentioned above.

The tipster has not suggested any specifications of the iQoo 10 series, except a key feature that the lineup will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, according to the report.

iQoo has not made any official announcement related to the iQoo 10 series smartphones yet.

In the same post, the tipster is said to have claimed that iQoo parent Vivo is working on a camera-focused flagship phone, as mentioned. The smartphone will feature a stronger primary camera strength than the Vivo X80 Pro's Samsung ISOCELL GNV camera, according to the tipster. The marketing name of Vivo's upcoming handset is not yet revealed.

To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India last week. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The handset is packed with a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX598 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped ultra-telephoto lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture.

